Comeback Complete at Cougars Close Down Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Junior software participant Justin Murray shined within the Cougars 5-4 comeback win for its seventh-straight convention collection win in opposition to Tulane at Turchin Stadium on Saturday evening.



With the win, the Cougars (30-20, 14-5) maintained their first position place within the American Conference standings a part a recreation forward of East Carolina.



With the sport tied at 4-4 within the best of the 9th, junior software participant Alex Lopez drew a stroll earlier than junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold reached on a catcher interference and Murray used to be hit by means of a pitch to load the bases. A Cameron Nickens sacrifice fly to deep proper box gave the Cougars the lead as Lopez crossed house plate. Murray then retired the facet within the backside part of the inning denying Tulane (14-36, 7-13) a stroll off.



Murray (4-0) progressed his undefeated season to 4 wins operating 2.0 innings without a hits, no runs and placing out 3 batters. Tulane’s Michael Lombardi (0-2) surrendered the profitable run within the 9th taking the loss for the Green Wave.

Game Highlights:



The Cougars have now secured seven-straight collection convention wins. The remaining time the Cougars had gained their first seven-conference collection used to be in 2006 after they gained each collection. Outside of the convention fit ups, Houston’s collection wins dates again to the Minnesota contest when the Cougars swept the collection from March 17-19.

With the win, the Cougars maintained their first-place place within the American Conference standings.

Justin Murray used to be best at the plate for the second one time this season. The junior in the past went 5-5 at Memphis on April 23.

With his fourth win of the season, Justin Murray now leads the group in wins in addition to saves.

now leads the group in wins in addition to saves. With the beginning at shortstop, Ian McMillan has now began 128 consecutive video games and has taken sole ownership of No. 6 all-time at Houston.



Player Highlights

Justin Murrray: 4-4, R, HBP; W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 Ok

Ian McMillan : 1-2, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2 BB



Key Innings:

fifth | The backside of the second one inning proved to be unfavourable to the Cougars as Tulane introduced throughout 4 runs within the part inning for 4-0 lead. Houston struck again within the best of the 5th as senior shortstop Ian McMillan homered additionally bringing house junior designated hitter Dylan Post who had doubled previous within the inning for a 4-2 lead.



8th | With the Cougars down 4-2 within the best of the 8th inning, Houston rallied as Murray recorded his fourth hit of the sport, singling down the road to deliver junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold house making it a one run recreation. A Nickens unmarried to centerfield moved Murray to 3rd base earlier than Nickens stole 2d. With Post at the plate, Tulane’s pitcher threw a ball at the back of Post which reached the again forestall giving Murray the risk to slip house to tie the sport at 4-4. Murray then retired the facet from the mound within the backside of the part inning.



9th | With the bases loaded, Nickens flew the ball out to proper box giving Lopez the go-ahead alternative to make the ranking 5-4. Murray closed the sport with a swinging strikeout from the pitcher’s mound within the backside of the 9th.



UP NEXT:

Houston will search for the collection candy on Sunday at 1 p.m. The recreation can also be observed on ESPN+ with a are living radio broadcast on The Varsity Network.



