Comeback Propels Cougars to Sole Possession of First Place

Next Game: Wichita State 5/6/2023 | 6:30 PM ESPN+ May. 06 (Sat) / 6:30 PM Wichita State History

HOUSTON –

An eighth-inning comeback propelled the Houston baseball staff to a 5-3 win in opposition to Wichita State on Friday night at Schroeder Park. With the win, the Cougars dangle sole ownership of first position within the American Athletic Conference standings.

The Cougars (27-19, 11-5) rallied for a four-run inning prior to conserving off the Shockers (27-18, 10-6) within the best of the 9th. Sophomore reliever Dan Wright (2-1) recorded his 2d win of the season operating 1.1 innings and permitting just one hit whilst junior software participant Justin Murray closed the sport securing his 7th save. Wichita State beginning pitcher Clark Candiotti threw 7.0 innings, allowing two earned runs whilst Shockers’ nearer Nate Snead (0-2) recorded the loss regardless of permitting no earned runs.

Game Highlights:

Zach Arnold prolonged his reached-base streak to 43 instantly video games. He has reached base in each unmarried sport he has performed on this season.

prolonged his reached-base streak to 43 instantly video games. He has reached base in each unmarried sport he has performed on this season. Josh Ekness tied his season top with seven strikeouts. He in the past punched out seven batters final weekend in opposition to UCF.

tied his season top with seven strikeouts. He in the past punched out seven batters final weekend in opposition to UCF. Justin Murray tallied his 7th save of the season and 5th in convention play. The junior lately leads the convention in saves.

Player Highlights:

Josh Ekness : 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 Ok

: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 Ok Justin Murray : 2-4, R, RBI; S, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 Ok

: 2-4, R, RBI; S, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 Ok Malachi Lott : 2-3, R, RBI

Key Innings:

3rd | After two scoreless innings, a sacrifice fly from Wichita State put the primary run at the board. A unmarried to get started the inning adopted by means of a wild pitch put the Shockers in scoring place. Wichita State moved the runner to 3rd base on a floor out prior to an extended flyout introduced the runner throughout for a 1-0 lead.

5th | Houston discovered a gap within the backside of the body as senior outfielder Brandon Uhse doubled to the left box fence which used to be adopted by means of a Malachi Lott unmarried down the left aspect giving Uhse sufficient time to safe the 1-1 tie.

7th | A two-out two-run house run gave the Shockers their 2d lead of the sport within the 7th pushing Wichita State forward 3-1.

8th | But, the Cougars took keep watch over plating 4 runs within the backside of the 8th. A unmarried to left box from Lott led off the inning prior to senior shortstop Ian McMillan reached on a Shocker error to transfer Lott to 3rd base. Graduate switch Drew Bianco blooped a ball to the pitcher giving Lott a possibility to slide house to convey the sport inside one run at 3-2. Junior software participant Alex Lopez discovered the space up the center giving McMillan sufficient time to make it house and tie the sport. Murray laced the following unmarried of the inning to proper box as pinch runner Brandon Burckel slid into house for the Cougars’ first lead of the sport 4-3. An intentional stroll to freshman Thomas Lyssy used to be the general straw as Murray scored on a Wichita State failed pickoff strive to in the end entire the comeback 5-3.

UP NEXT:

Houston seems to safe the sequence win in Saturday’s center sport. First pitch is scheduled for six:30 p.m. The sport shall be broadcast on ESPN+ with a radio broadcast on The Varsity Network.

PROMOTIONS

Bring your four-legged pals as canine bowls shall be given away all weekend. Dogs will have to be accompanied on a leash and stay at the grass berm. Kids (12 and below) are admitted without charge each and every house sport for the remaining of the season if dressed in their formative years league jersey or camper t-shirt.

A Houston win on Saturday method lovers in attendance stroll away with a purchase one, get one loose field