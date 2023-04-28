ComEd 4 corruption trial jurors end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict, return Monday | Illinois

(The Center Square) – After three days and more than 12 hours of deliberations without yet reaching a verdict, jurors in the “ComEd 4” federal corruption trial are due for a reset.

Late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber released the pool of seven women and five men for the week with instructions for them to return early Monday morning.

As part of their work on Thursday, jurors sought clarity from the judge on a couple of issues, including requesting hard copies of several transcripts. In a separate note, jurors also asked how much former McPier boss Juan Ochoa was paid for his role on the ComEd board. During the trial, Ochoa testified it was about $80,000. He also testified that as he sought the $80,000 a year spot on the utility’s board, he regularly received updates about his status from Madigan rather than someone from ComEd.

On trial and charged with conspiring to bribe former House Speaker Mike Madigan in exchange for his assistance on legislation believed to be to the utility’s benefit are Madigan confidante Mike McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty and John Hooker, a longtime veteran of the company who came to be widely regarded as the utility’s point man in Springfield.

All four have pleaded not guilty in the nine-count indictment, and in a separate indictment Madigan and McClain also face racketeering charges, where the two are slated to go on trial sometime in early 2024.

Over the course of the six-week long trial, prosecutors pointed to the passage of the 2011 smart grid bill as an instance where Madigan used his influence to push ComEd’s agenda, with the bill ultimately paving the way for the company to set a built-in formula for the rates it could charge customers without having to face any pushback from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Through it all, defense attorneys maintained that their clients did nothing wrong and that the government is now essentially seeking to criminalize legal lobbying.

But in closing arguments, Assistant Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu called the four former ComEd executives and lobbyists “the grandmasters of corruption.”

Bhachu said the four were careful in the alleged eight-year scheme to pay out $1.3 million in jobs, contracts and payments to associates of Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment on legislation in Springfield that would affect the state’s largest electric utility.