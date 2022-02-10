Comicpalooza Houston passes on sale now

HOUSTON – Passes are now on sale for the Comicpalooza convention happening this summer in Houston.

Comicpalooza, dubbed by its website “the largest pop culture festival,” will be held July 15-17 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Guests for the 2022 convention have not yet been announced; however, previous attendees include Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Emilia Clarke and more.

Comicpalooza Two’s Day Special passes are now available to be purchased online.

This special includes two General Admission Weekend Passes that provide access to Comicpalooza 2022 from July 15-17.

The special ends on Feb. 22, 2022.