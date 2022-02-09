Commanders’ Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter following fatal car crash

Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. This charge comes after an investigation into a single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021 that resulted in the death of Olivia Peters. The 29-year-old, who was Everett’s girlfriend, was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash. Everett was the driver.

Everett and Peters were said to be traveling north on Gum Spring Road at around 9:15 p.m. ET when the vehicle, a 2010 Nissan GT-R, went off the right side of the road and hit several trees while rolling over. The investigation revealed that Everett was driving over twice the 45 mph speed limit just before the crash.

Peters was transported to StoneSprings Hospital where she died due to her injuries.

On Tuesday, Everett turned himself in to Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and was being held on a $10,000 bond.

“Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter,” Everett’s attorney said in a statement, via Pro Football Talk. “Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”

The team also made a statement about the situation Tuesday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

“We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Everett went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2015 and signed with Washington in August of that year. He’s been with the club ever since and has carved out a role on special teams, where he is a team captain. He’s appeared in 89 regular-season games over his career, including 14 in 2021, and has 170 total tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.