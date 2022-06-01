Commanders Pro Bowler Chase Young has no timetable for return from ACL rehab: ‘I’m happy where I’m at’

Chase Younger is again with the Commanders for Washington’s voluntary offseason exercises, however he isn’t training, and he has no timetable for his full return from ACL rehab. That is what the star go rusher told reporters Wednesday, although the previous No. 2 general decide took an optimistic tone when describing his well being, saying he is glad together with his progress forward of the 2022 season.

“I felt good,” Younger stated of his return to group services. “Ain’t nothing bringing me down. I really feel good. I really feel good to be again, getting across the guys, watching them run round, attempting to provide all of them the power I may give them.”

Requested about his personal availability following the ACL tear final November that ended his second season after simply 9 video games, Younger indicated he is getting nearer to on-field work however had no specifics concerning a return to observe.

“I am operating,” he stated. “I’ve squatted some substantial quantity of weight — I ain’t gonna put no numbers on the market. However on daily basis goes as deliberate. I am glad the place I am at. And I am assured on all the things I am doing going ahead.”

Usually, the restoration timetable for ACL tears is between eight and 12 months, although some NFL gamers have returned faster than that. An eight-month rehab from the date of Younger’s damage, Nov. 14, would finish in mid-July, when the Commanders are set to kick off coaching camp.

Irrespective of when the 23-year-old Younger returns, he is anticipated to play an enormous position alongside Ron Rivera’s entrance because the Commanders’ prime go rusher. The Ohio State product completed with simply 1.5 sacks throughout his injury-shortened 2021 season, however he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Yr in 2020, logging 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss to assist Washington’s protection advance to the playoffs.