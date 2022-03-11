Commanders release Landon Collins: Washington cuts ties after three-time Pro Bowl safety refuses pay cut

The Washington Commanders have launched sturdy security Landon Collins, a three-time Professional Bowler who was halfway by means of a six-year, $84 million cope with the membership. Collins confirmed to CBS Sports activities NFL insider Josina Anderson that the breakup was over a contract dispute.

“They requested me to take a pay minimize,” Collins said. “The primary one was fantastic. Then they requested me to take one other one. The cash modified after they signed Carson Wentz. I’ll simply take my probabilities in free company.”

The Giants‘ second-round choose within the 2015 NFL Draft, Collins was a Professional Bowler in three of his first 4 seasons. He earned his first All-Professional nod in 2016 after setting profession highs with 5 interceptions, 13 passes defended, 4 sacks and 125 tackles. A torn Achilles worn out greater than half of Collins’ second season with Washington. He returned to play in 13 video games final season, tallying 81 tackles, two interceptions, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Collins performed in a hybrid safety-linebacker position given Washington’s accidents at linebacker.

In 94 whole video games, the 28-year-old defensive again has 11 interceptions, 39 passes defended, seven pressured fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 10 sacks and 676 tackles.

Collins will hit the open market with lower than per week to go earlier than the official begin of free company. He’s undoubtedly probably the most proficient sturdy security who will probably be accessible in the marketplace. Different sturdy safeties who’re anticipated to be accessible in free company embody Quandre Diggs, Kareem Jackson, Keanu Neal, and Daniel Sorensen.