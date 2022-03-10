Commanders release Landon Collins: Washington cuts ties after three-time Pro Bowl safety refuses pay cut

The Washington Commanders have launched sturdy security Landon Collins, a three-time Professional Bowler who was halfway via a six-year, $84 million take care of the membership. Collins confirmed to CBS Sports activities NFL insider Josina Anderson that the breakup was over a contract dispute.

“They requested me to take a pay lower,” Collins said. “The primary one was positive. Then they requested me to take one other one. The cash modified after they signed Carson Wentz. I will simply take my probabilities in free company.”

The Giants’ second-round decide within the 2015 NFL Draft, Collins was a Professional Bowler in three of his first 4 seasons. He earned his first All-Professional nod in 2016 after setting profession highs with 5 interceptions, 13 passes defended, 4 sacks and 125 tackles. A torn Achilles worn out greater than half of Collins’ second season with Washington. He returned to play in 13 video games final season, tallying 81 tackles, two interceptions, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Collins performed in a hybrid safety-linebacker function given Washington’s accidents at linebacker.

In 94 whole video games, the 28-year-old defensive again has 11 interceptions, 39 passes defended, seven compelled fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 10 sacks and 676 tackles.

Collins will hit the open market with lower than every week to go earlier than the official begin of free company. He’s undoubtedly probably the most gifted sturdy security who shall be obtainable available on the market. Different sturdy safeties who’re anticipated to be obtainable in free company embrace Quandre Diggs, Kareem Jackson, Keanu Neal, and Daniel Sorensen.