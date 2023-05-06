Commanders releasing longtime starting center Chase Roullier with post-June 1 designation

(*1*) USATSI



The Washington Commanders have knowledgeable center Chase Roullier of his unlock, formally confirming the approaching turnover at the offensive line. Roullier can be minimize with a post-June 1 designation, clearing $4 million in cap house for the staff.

Roullier used to be drafted by means of the Washington staff within the 7th spherical of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. He began all 46 video games he performed in from 2018 to 2020, incomes himself a profitable contract extension price $40.5 million forward of the 2021 season. Unfortunately, Roullier’s popularity as one of the sturdy gamers at the offensive line modified that yr.

In Week 8, Roullier fractured his fibula, inflicting him to omit the remainder of the 2021 season. In Week 2 of the former yr, he tore his MCL. Over the previous two seasons, Roullier handiest performed in 10 video games.

The unlock of Roullier used to be anticipated as his cap hits had been over $12 million in each and every of the following two seasons. Head trainer Ron Rivera had already said remaining January that the placement can be addressed within the offseason. The Commanders signed former New York Giants center/internal offensive lineman Nick Gates and in addition drafted Ricky Stromberg out of Arkansas within the 3rd spherical and Braeden Daniels out of Utah within the fourth spherical. Gates or Stromberg are anticipated to switch Roullier as center in 2023.

Roullier, who turns 30 in August, might be an choice for groups short of a center as we get nearer to coaching camp.