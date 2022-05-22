CommerceChenangoplansawardsgala|BusinessNews

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
CommerceChenangowillhost itsannualawardsgalaonThursday,June16,atStoneyCreekCastleinEarlville.

Accordingtoamediarelease,theevent“isacelebrationofbusinessesandindividualsnominatedbytheirpeersandchosenfortheiraccomplishmentsandachievementsthispastyear.” 

“ChenangoCountybusinesses,organizationsandpeoplearetrulyremarkable”CommerceChenangoPresidentandCEOKerriGreensaidintherelease.“IamlookingforwardtohonoringthematourupcomingGalacelebration.Notonlywillwehonortheaccomplishmentsandachievementsofourdistinguishedawardwinners,butwewillcelebrateallofChenangoCountyandhighlighttheprojects,peopleandorganizationsthatworktirelesslytocontinuethatforwardmomentum.”

TheLeadershipChenangoAlumniAward,newfor2022,willbepresentedtoSarahMahan-Green.

SteelSalesInc.,abusinessinSherburne,isthe2022recipientoftheSmallBusinessoftheYearaward. 

Thisyear’sLargeBusinessoftheYearAwardwillbepresentedtoDCMOBOCES,headquarteredinNorwich.

TheEmergingBusinessAwardwillgotoErika’sCakery ofBainbridge.

The EntrepreneuroftheYearaward,knownas“TheSammy,”afterGoldenArtistColorsfounderSamGolden,isgivento“anindividualorbusinessthatillustratescreativityandimaginationandhasastrongentrepreneurialspirit.Thisyear’saward,whichwillbepresentedbyEmmaGoldentoEdsallHodges,owneroftheColumbusPublicHouse.

Visitwww.commercechenango.comandclickoneventstoregisterfortheevent.Horsd’oeuvresandcashbarbeginat5:30withdinnerandawardsfollowing.Costis$50formembersand$60forthepublic.

FoxHospitalhonored

forpatientsafety

BassettHealthcareNetwork’sA.O.FoxHospitalreceivedan“A”LeapfrogHospitalSafetyGradeforspring2022. AccordingtoaBassettmediarelease,the nationaldistinction“recognizesFox’sachievementsinprotectingpatientsfrompreventableharmanderrorinthehospital.”

“WeareincrediblyproudofourcaregiversandpractitionersatA.O.FoxHospitalforcontinuallyachievingthisprestigiousrecognition,theonlyhospitalinourregiontodoso,”Dr.TommyIbrahim,BassettpresidentandCEO,saidintherelease.

TheLeapfrogGroup,anindependentnationalwatchdogorganization,assignsgradestogeneralhospitalsacrossthecountrybasedon morethan30nationalperformancemeasuresreflectingerrors,accidents,injuriesandinfections,aswellassystemshospitalshaveinplacetopreventharm,thereleasesaid

“TheseassessmentsfromLeapfrogarerigorous,”saidDr.HenryWeil,chiefacademicandclinicalofficeratBassett.“Achievingthehighestgradeofan‘A’isahighlysignificantfeat.”

“Asournationalhealthcaresystemcontinuestofeelthestrainofthepandemic,IthanktheworkforceandleadershipofA.O.FoxHospitalforsustainedcommitmenttopatientsafety,dayinanddayout,”saidLeahBinder,presidentandCEOofTheLeapfrogGroup.“An‘A’safetygradeisanoutstandingachievement,andonethatisnotpossiblewithouta24/7effortbytheentirehealthcareworkforcetoprotectpatientsfromharm.Thiscommunityshouldbeproud.”

ToseeA.O.FoxHospital’sfullgradedetailsandtoaccesspatienttipsforstayingsafeinthehospital,visitHospitalSafetyGrade.org

Surveyingfirm

addsstaffinDelhi

JHACompanieasurveyingfirmwithanofficeinDelhi,hasannouncedtheadditionof surveyorsNikDeckerandChrisOleniacztoitsstaff.

Accordingtoamediarelease,DeckerhaseightyearsofsurveyingexperienceinNewYorkstate.OleniaczhasbeenalandsurveyorinNewYorkformorethan20years.“HewillbeinvolvedineveryboundaryretracementsurveythatJHAperforms,andeachwillbearhisprofessionallandsurveyorssealofapproval,”thereleasesaid.

Inadditiontolandsurveyingservices,JHAcompaniesalsoprovides,engineering,on-lotsewagetestinganddesign,environmentalassessments,wetlanddelineationandGISmapping, thereleasesaid.

Formoreinformation,visithttps://jhacompanies.com/orcall844-542-4757.

CommerceChenangoannouncedtourismgrants

CommerceChenangoTourism hasannouncedtherecipientsofthenewlycreatedTourismGrantProgram. Accordingtoamediarelease,thegrantprogramwasmadepossiblebyfundingfromtheChenangoCountylocaloccupancytax.

Thepurposeofthegrantprogramis“tocreateadedicatedfundingstream,availabletoourtourismproperties,businesses,andorganizations,topromoteanddevelopthetourismindustrywithinChenangoCounty,therebystimulatingeconomicgrowth,”thereleasesaid.

ChenangoCountytourismrelatedbusinessesandeventandfestivalorganizerswereinvitedtoapplyforfundingupto$1,000perprogramorevent. 

CommerceChenangoTourismDirectorAudreyRobinsonsaid,“Thisisagreatopportunitytoprovidesomeofourtourismorganizationswithalittleextrafundingtosupporttheireventsandactivitiesandpresentadditionalopportunitiesforthearea.”

Recipientsincluded6OnTheSquare,ChenangoCountyHistoricalSocietyMuseum,ChenangoRiverTheatre,CompassConsultingandContractingServicesLLSDBAExpeditionChenango,EarlvilleOperaHouse,FriendsofRogersEnvironmentalEducationCenter,HiddenSpringsBrewhouse,JerichoArtsCouncilandtheNorwichFamilyYMCAGusMackerforatotalawardof$7,945.Projectsapprovedforthefundingsupportedpublicevents,programs,oraseriesofevents“thatseektobuilduponhistorical,musical,recreationaland/orculturaltraditionsofthearea,”accordingtotherelease.

Visitwww.chenangotourism.comformoreinformationonCommerceChenangoTourismservicesandprograms.

 





