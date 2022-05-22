CommerceChenangoplansawardsgala|BusinessNews

CommerceChenangowillhost itsannualawardsgalaonThursday,June16,atStoneyCreekCastleinEarlville.
Accordingtoamediarelease,theevent“isacelebrationofbusinessesandindividualsnominatedbytheirpeersandchosenfortheiraccomplishmentsandachievementsthispastyear.”
“ChenangoCountybusinesses,organizationsandpeoplearetrulyremarkable”CommerceChenangoPresidentandCEOKerriGreensaidintherelease.“IamlookingforwardtohonoringthematourupcomingGalacelebration.Notonlywillwehonortheaccomplishmentsandachievementsofourdistinguishedawardwinners,butwewillcelebrateallofChenangoCountyandhighlighttheprojects,peopleandorganizationsthatworktirelesslytocontinuethatforwardmomentum.”
TheLeadershipChenangoAlumniAward,newfor2022,willbepresentedtoSarahMahan-Green.
SteelSalesInc.,abusinessinSherburne,isthe2022recipientoftheSmallBusinessoftheYearaward.
Thisyear’sLargeBusinessoftheYearAwardwillbepresentedtoDCMOBOCES,headquarteredinNorwich.
TheEmergingBusinessAwardwillgotoErika’sCakery ofBainbridge.
The EntrepreneuroftheYearaward,knownas“TheSammy,”afterGoldenArtistColorsfounderSamGolden,isgivento“anindividualorbusinessthatillustratescreativityandimaginationandhasastrongentrepreneurialspirit.Thisyear’saward,whichwillbepresentedbyEmmaGoldentoEdsallHodges,owneroftheColumbusPublicHouse.
Visit
FoxHospitalhonored
forpatientsafety
BassettHealthcareNetwork’sA.O.FoxHospitalreceivedan“A”LeapfrogHospitalSafetyGradeforspring2022. AccordingtoaBassettmediarelease,the nationaldistinction“recognizesFox’sachievementsinprotectingpatientsfrompreventableharmanderrorinthehospital.”
“WeareincrediblyproudofourcaregiversandpractitionersatA.O.FoxHospitalforcontinuallyachievingthisprestigiousrecognition,theonlyhospitalinourregiontodoso,”Dr.TommyIbrahim,BassettpresidentandCEO,saidintherelease.
TheLeapfrogGroup,anindependentnationalwatchdogorganization,assignsgradestogeneralhospitalsacrossthecountrybasedon morethan30nationalperformancemeasuresreflectingerrors,accidents,injuriesandinfections,aswellassystemshospitalshaveinplacetopreventharm,thereleasesaid
“TheseassessmentsfromLeapfrogarerigorous,”saidDr.HenryWeil,chiefacademicandclinicalofficeratBassett.“Achievingthehighestgradeofan‘A’isahighlysignificantfeat.”
“Asournationalhealthcaresystemcontinuestofeelthestrainofthepandemic,IthanktheworkforceandleadershipofA.O.FoxHospitalforsustainedcommitmenttopatientsafety,dayinanddayout,”saidLeahBinder,presidentandCEOofTheLeapfrogGroup.“An‘A’safetygradeisanoutstandingachievement,andonethatisnotpossiblewithouta24/7effortbytheentirehealthcareworkforcetoprotectpatientsfromharm.Thiscommunityshouldbeproud.”
ToseeA.O.FoxHospital’sfullgradedetailsandtoaccesspatienttipsforstayingsafeinthehospital,visit
Surveyingfirm
addsstaffinDelhi
JHACompanieasurveyingfirmwithanofficeinDelhi,hasannouncedtheadditionof surveyorsNikDeckerandChrisOleniacztoitsstaff.
Accordingtoamediarelease,DeckerhaseightyearsofsurveyingexperienceinNewYorkstate.OleniaczhasbeenalandsurveyorinNewYorkformorethan20years.“HewillbeinvolvedineveryboundaryretracementsurveythatJHAperforms,andeachwillbearhisprofessionallandsurveyorssealofapproval,”thereleasesaid.
Inadditiontolandsurveyingservices,JHAcompaniesalsoprovides,engineering,on-lotsewagetestinganddesign,environmentalassessments,wetlanddelineationandGISmapping, thereleasesaid.
Formoreinformation,visit
CommerceChenangoannouncedtourismgrants
CommerceChenangoTourism hasannouncedtherecipientsofthenewlycreatedTourismGrantProgram. Accordingtoamediarelease,thegrantprogramwasmadepossiblebyfundingfromtheChenangoCountylocaloccupancytax.
Thepurposeofthegrantprogramis“tocreateadedicatedfundingstream,availabletoourtourismproperties,businesses,andorganizations,topromoteanddevelopthetourismindustrywithinChenangoCounty,therebystimulatingeconomicgrowth,”thereleasesaid.
ChenangoCountytourismrelatedbusinessesandeventandfestivalorganizerswereinvitedtoapplyforfundingupto$1,000perprogramorevent.
CommerceChenangoTourismDirectorAudreyRobinsonsaid,“Thisisagreatopportunitytoprovidesomeofourtourismorganizationswithalittleextrafundingtosupporttheireventsandactivitiesandpresentadditionalopportunitiesforthearea.”
Recipientsincluded6OnTheSquare,ChenangoCountyHistoricalSocietyMuseum,ChenangoRiverTheatre,CompassConsultingandContractingServicesLLSDBAExpeditionChenango,EarlvilleOperaHouse,FriendsofRogersEnvironmentalEducationCenter,HiddenSpringsBrewhouse,JerichoArtsCouncilandtheNorwichFamilyYMCAGusMackerforatotalawardof$7,945.Projectsapprovedforthefundingsupportedpublicevents,programs,oraseriesofevents“thatseektobuilduponhistorical,musical,recreationaland/orculturaltraditionsofthearea,”accordingtotherelease.
Visit