Commissioner Nikki Fried Calls for USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for 17 Florida Counties / 2022 Press Releases / Press Releases / News & Events / Home

Tallahassee, Fla. — Yesterday, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, an independently-elected member of the Florida Cabinet, visited Lipman Farms in LaBelle, the place she introduced her request of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretarial Disaster Designation for 17 Florida counties impacted final month by Hurricane Ian.

The 17 counties embrace: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Seminole.

Her letter was addressed to Farm Services (*17*) State Executive Director Deborah Tannenbaum, and famous that whereas FDACS continues working with our companions in addition to stakeholders on a full and full evaluation of harm and loss to the state’s agriculture trade, preliminary information have already decided that these counties meet the USDA required 30% manufacturing loss threshold of not less than one crop, for Secretarial Disaster Designation eligibility.

Hurricane Ian lined greater than 4 million acres of Florida farmland, damaging produce, fruit bushes, nurseries, and livestock. Industries sustaining substantial losses embrace however usually are not restricted to dairy, honey bees, horticulture, aquaculture, and different crops.

Agriculture is Florida’s second largest financial driver with practically $150 billion in financial impression and 47,500 farms supporting greater than 2.4 million jobs.

October 13, 2022

FSA State Executive Director Deborah Tannenbaum

United States Department of Agriculture

Florida/Virgin Islands State FSA Office

4590 NW twenty seventh Avenue, Bldg D-1

Gainesville, FL 32606-6611

Dear Director Tannenbaum:

I write right now asking that the Farm Service Agency request a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation for the next 17 Florida counties impacted final month by Hurricane Ian: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Seminole. While the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) continues its full and full evaluation of harm and loss to the state’s agriculture trade, preliminary information help that these counties have met the required thirty p.c manufacturing loss threshold.

The citrus trade alone accounts for the edge in not less than 11 of the counties and is anticipated to see measurable impacts on greater than 300,000 acres of managed land throughout all 17, based mostly on measured wind speeds when put next with earlier hurricanes. In the 11 counties, preliminary estimates present that we’ll doubtless see as much as ninety p.c losses in money receipts, dealing one more blow to an already beleaguered trade. Working intently on the bottom with our trade companions, we have now seen fruit drop, leaf and limb injury, toppled bushes, flooded fields, and anticipate injury within the type of root rot and unsalvageable bushes ensuing from standing water.

Additional agricultural industries sustaining substantial losses embrace however usually are not restricted to dairy, honey bees, horticulture, aquaculture, and different crops.

As , a Secretarial Disaster Designation would supply much-needed federal assets for our devastated producers in these counties, lots of whom have already reported practically one hundred pc crop losses. On behalf of our impacted producers, I welcome the chance to have Secretary Vilsack go to Florida to view firsthand the devastation attributable to Hurricane Ian.

Thank you for your consideration to this pressing matter and continued partnership serving Florida’s farmers. FDACS stands prepared to help the USDA-FSA as our Florida growers get well from one more disastrous climate occasion.

Sincerely,

Nicole Fried

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

###