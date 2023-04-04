Committee hears testimony for, and against firearm bills | Maine

(The Center Square) — The national debate over firearm rights at a time of continued mass shootings was on full display Monday within the Maine State House as lawmakers took testimony from advocates for and against several firearms bills.

The Legislature’s Committee on Criminal Justice heard from dozens of people during a lengthy hearing that began early in the afternoon and spilled over into the evening.

Legislative Document 168, an act regarding criminal background checks, was one of the most discussed bills at the hearing. As proposed, it applies to the sale, transfer, and exchange of firearms.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is the primary sponsor of LD 168. At the committee hearing, Talbot Ross said she believes her bill would garner majority support, pointing to a statistical data point revealing 70% of Maine residents support universal background checks.

Speaking to the prevalence of firearms currently used for criminal purposes, Talbot Ross said they “decrease public safety and create havoc on our communities.”

Prior bills that contained many of the elements in LD 168 introduced in the Maine Legislature did not gain enough traction to wind up on the governor’s desk for a signature.

Talbot Ross said LD 168 differs in that it carries less punitive measures for noncompliance, including civil violations of up to $1,000.

When asked about enforcement, Talbot Ross replied, “It really is up to law-abiding citizens to make sure that background checks are being conducted.”

Constitutionality – a concern raised about many firearms bills – was discussed during the bill’s initial comb-through. Talbot Ross, however, said she was convinced LD 168 would withstand any tests.

“This does not warrant a constitutional challenge because it does not infringe on any of those rights,” she said.

The committee on Monday also introduced LD 22, described as a bill impeding the transfer of firearms to prohibited persons, and LD 60, which proposes a 72-hour waiting period after the sale of a firearm.

Throughout the hours-long hearing, many of the speakers offered up testimony for and against the trio of bills as a package because they are closely intertwined and touch on the gun rights debate.

Laura Parker, who serves as a board member of the advocacy organization Gun Owners of Maine, aimed the assertion universal background checks are widely accepted across the organization. She also said she believes elements of the bills are ambiguous.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, Palmer said, “We believe gun rights are civil rights.”

Lynn Ellis, a board member of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition Foundation, maintained a different perspective and expressed support for the bills.

Legislation is a step in the right direction, Ellis said, but added, “It’s a cultural change that makes a difference.”

About a dozen Maine lawmakers not sitting on the committee offered the testimony, and the majority said they were open to reviewing the bills.

“I’ve spent more than 20 years seeking measures to keep Maine safe,” said state Rep. Lois Reckitt, D-South Portland. “I believe it’s time that we, as legislators, act on this clear step. In my mind, it’s way past time that we act.”

State Rep. Suzanne Salisbury, D-Westbrook, acknowledged the bills would not be a be-all-end-all solution but could be one step toward eradicating gun violence in Maine.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” Salisbury said. “But I feel like saying these bills are a part of finding my way. For me, the nexus is we’re not doing enough, so we need to do more.”