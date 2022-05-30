Community Fights to Keep Parker Elementary Open as ‘Liberated’ Community School

By Ken Epstein

Mother and father, academics and neighborhood members are refusing to just accept the choice of the Oakland college board, district directors and state officers who’re backing them as much as completely shut Parker Elementary College in East Oakland after the college 12 months ends this week.

The neighborhood plan is to “liberate” the college and reopen the college as Parker Group Faculties. “We can have sources, applications and courses by and for the neighborhood,” in response to a flier produced by Parker supporters.

“OUSD will name this an ‘unlawful occupation,’ however we all know that is an effort to decolonize our faculties and return them to Black and Brown communities they belong to,” the flier mentioned.

Regardless of public outrage, starvation strikes, student-led walkouts, neighborhood marches and a one-day Unfair Labor Follow strike by Oakland academics, the Oakland Unified College District is transferring forward with its resolution to shut 11 faculties this 12 months and subsequent 12 months. 4 faculties, together with Parker, are set to shut or consolidate on the finish of this college 12 months.

Parker has a 100-year historical past and at the moment serves a inhabitants that’s 51% Black, 36% Latino and 89% low earnings.

Because the state takeover of the district in 2003, the district has already completely closed greater than 20 faculties, largely in Black and Latinx flatland neighborhoods, performing underneath strain from state Democrats and a state-funded company, the Fiscal Disaster Administration and Help Crew (FCMAT).

After the district closes the college this week, “On (Saturday,) Might 28 we’re going to reopen as Parker Group College. The concept is to proceed this combat and to be sure that this property and this piece of land stays public and stays within the neighborhood for neighborhood members,” mentioned Azalinah Tambu, a guardian of two youngsters who attend Parker, talking Might 12 at a gathering of Faculties and Labor Towards Privatization (S.L.A.P), a coalition fashioned not too long ago by college communities and the longshore employees in ILWU Native 10.

Tambu defined that Parker is an space of East Oakland “that lacks plenty of public sources.”

“Most of our children stroll to highschool,” she mentioned. “We don’t have another Okay-Eight faculties within the space. We don’t have plenty of rec facilities, we don’t have plenty of groceries, we don’t have plenty of something over there. So, to take a loss — like a college — is a loss that we simply can’t afford to take.”

Tambu continued, “A few months in the past if somebody had instructed me that we may present as much as board conferences and run a board member out of right here, Shanthi Gonzales (who resigned not too long ago underneath strain), I wouldn’t have believed it.”

“If somebody instructed me we may make a districtwide strike with Port (employees), I wouldn’t have believed it.”

“I didn’t comprehend it was attainable. However you guys (individuals in S.L.A.P.) taught me about one thing referred to as ‘individuals energy,’” she mentioned.

“We are able to’t do that alone. It’s going to take one thing that you just guys confirmed me. It’s going to take individuals energy,” Tambu mentioned.

Parker guardian Rochelle Jenkins added, “We now have to do every thing we will and use every thing we all know how you can use to proceed to remain within the combat in opposition to college closures, the combat in opposition to gentrification and the combat for our males, girls and youngsters in our neighborhood.”

Parker supporters and different public-school advocates are holding a re-opening celebration on Saturday, Might 28 with meals, performers and audio system. For extra data go to Linktr.ee/ParkerForThePeople

This article originally appeared in Post News Group.



