VIDEO: Community raises money for 86-year-old Bengals fan to go to Super Bowl

Happy tears could turn into a trip to the Super Bowl for a Cincinnati Bengals fan.Jim Lipscomb, 86, has cheered on the Bengals for decades. Watch in the video player above how Lipscomb reacted to Sunday night’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs.”I was just relaxed knowing that was going to happen, and boy, when it happened, I mean, I just broke up,” Lipscomb said. “I still think, ‘I can’t hardly control myself’ I mean, I’ve been with them for so many years.”Lipscomb’s emotional reaction has gone viral. Now, the community is stepping up to get him to Los Angeles for the big game.As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe page started by his family has raised more than $36,000.Lipscomb’s local police department also shared a link to the video on Facebook, along with a photo of officers holding a photo of Lipscomb to help him get to the Super Bowl.Click here to donate on the GoFundMe page.

