Company that owns Tarrant County strip club Temptations has troubled history in Texas





Local officers are in search of to near down Temptations Cabaret, a strip club situated in unincorporated Tarrant County, because of considerations about its hyperlinks to crime. Reports point out that the club, owned through nationwide corporate RCI Hospitality Holdings, has been the supply of regulation enforcement consideration for a while. Both police and citizens have reported prime ranges of crime task across the venue and in 2023 on my own, there have already been some 82 calls to the government. Law enforcement officers have filed a public nuisance lawsuit in opposition to the club, whilst the Sexually Oriented Business Board is because of believe revoking the venue’s allow at a gathering on June 21. Many citizens have joined the decision to look the club closed, with considerations concerning the ranges of violence and different prison actions on the location. RCI Hospitality Holdings owns a dozen golf equipment in the Dallas-Fort Worth space on my own, in addition to others round america, and has had a number of clashes with native government in the previous.