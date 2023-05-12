Complete schedule, tickets and match-up information for 2023 NFL Season





The Giants’ 2023 agenda has been launched and it’s time to take a more in-depth glance. All occasions are indexed in Eastern Time. The agenda is topic to flex scheduling.

Week 1 sees the Giants face off in opposition to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 10 at 8:20 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on NBC. Dallas had a list of 12-5 in 2022 and completed 2d within the NFC East. They had been the 5th seed within the playoffs. The Giants path the Cowboys within the steady season sequence, 73-46-2. In the postseason, the Giants lead, 1-0. Dallas swept the season sequence in 2022 for the 5th time in six seasons and has received 11 of the ultimate 12 video games between the 2 groups. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 23-16 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush on the helm on Monday evening, September 26 at MetLife Stadium. Ezekiel Elliott, who scored a landing in each and every sport, used to be reduce within the low season and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore used to be fired. The Giants have swept the season sequence 13 occasions whilst Dallas has 25 sequence sweeps. The Giants have misplaced six consecutive video games in AT&T Stadium, the place they’re 5-9 general. The Cowboys have a 7-6 list in opposition to the Giants in MetLife Stadium.

Week 2 sees the Giants take at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on FOX. Arizona had a list of 4-13 in 2022 and completed fourth within the NFC West. The Giants lead the steady season sequence with a list of 80-46-2. The Cardinals’ lively four-game profitable streak within the sequence is their longest since they received seven in a row from 1974-77. Three of the ones triumphs had been in MetLife Stadium, maximum lately a 26-7 triumph on December 13, 2020. The Giants ultimate performed in Arizona on December 24, 2017, once they misplaced 23-0 underneath intervening time trainer Steve Spagnuolo. Their most up-to-date victory within the sequence used to be through a 31-27 rating on October 2, 2011, in State Farm Stadium. The Giants’ most vital triumph in that venue used to be their 21-17 victory in opposition to New England in Super Bowl XLII (when it used to be known as University of Phoenix Stadium). From 1970-2002, the Giants and Cardinals had been each individuals of the NFC East. The Giants are 51-42-5 in street openers.

In Week 3, the Giants shuttle to Levi’s Stadium to stand the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on Prime Video. San Francisco had a list of 13-4 in 2022 and completed first within the NFC West. They had been the second one seed within the playoffs. The steady season sequence is tied at 17-17 and the postseason sequence is tied at 4-4. The Giants and 49ers have clashed in 42 regular-season and postseason video games, with each and every facet profitable 21. Since the Giants’ victory in San Francisco within the 2011 NFC Championship Game, the groups have alternated victories of their six conferences. They ultimate confronted each and every different on September 27, 2020, when the 49ers received in MetLife Stadium, 36-9. The Giants are 1-1 in Levi’s Stadium, the place they received of their ultimate talk over with to the Bay Area, 27-23, on Monday evening, November 12, 2018. In their 42 conferences, the victories are equivalent, and they’re separated through best 22 issues (49ers 874, Giants 852).

Week 4 sees the Giants shuttle to Lumen Field to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, October 2 at 8:15 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on ESPN. Seattle had a list of 9-8 in 2022 and completed 2d within the NFC West. They had been the 7th seed within the playoffs. The Giants lead the steady season sequence with a list of 10-9. The Giants broke a four-game shedding streak within the sequence with a 17-12 victory within the groups’ most up-to-date assembly in Seattle on December 6, 2020. Colt McCoy used to be the Giants’ quarterback in that sport as a result of Daniel Jones used to be sidelined with a hamstring harm. Leonard Williams used to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 2.5 sacks of Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are 3-0 vs the Giants in MetLife Stadium (profitable in 2011, 2013, and 2017).

Week 5 sees the Giants face off in opposition to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on FOX. Miami had a list of 9-8 in 2022 and completed 2d within the AFC East. They had been the 7th seed within the playoffs. The Giants lead the steady season sequence with a list of 7-3. The groups performed two years in the past when each and every NFL staff first performed 17 video games, and the NFC East used to be matched in opposition to the AFC East. The Dolphins received that sport, 20-9, finishing the Giants’ four-game profitable streak within the sequence. It used to be additionally the Giants’ first loss in 4 visits to Miami, the place they’d received in 1993, 1996, and 2015. The Giants additionally defeated the Dolphins as guests in London in 2007. When the Giants ultimate beat Miami, on December 15, 2019, Eli Manning made his ultimate profession get started and threw two landing passes in a 36-20 victory. The Giants will face the Dolphins for best the tenth time ever, their fewest video games in opposition to any opponent in life on the 1970 merger.

Week 6 sees the Giants face off in opposition to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 15 at 8:20 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on NBC. Buffalo had a list of 13-3 in 2022 and completed first within the AFC East. They had been the second one seed within the playoffs. The Bills lead the steady season sequence with a list of 7-6. The Giants received their ultimate 3 video games in Buffalo (the place they have got now not misplaced since 1993). The Bills received the groups’ most up-to-date assembly, 28-14, on September 15, 2019, in MetLife Stadium – the ultimate sport ahead of Daniel Jones changed Eli Manning because the Giants’ beginning quarterback. Josh Allen threw for one landing and ran for some other. The groups ultimate met in Buffalo on October 4, 2015, when Manning threw 3 landing passes in a 24-10 Giants victory. The Giants defeated the Bills, 20-19 in Super Bowl XXV in Tampa on January 27, 1991.

In Week 7, the Giants play at house in opposition to an undetermined opponent on Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on CBS.

Week 8 sees the Giants face off in opposition to the New York Jets in a house sport on Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. The sport can be broadcasted on CBS. The Jets had a list of 7-10 in 2022 and completed fourth within the AFC East. The Giants lead the steady season sequence with a list of 8-6. The Giants would be the house staff for this sport between the 2 franchises that proportion MetLife Stadium. For the second one consecutive 12 months, the Giants will face Aaron Rodgers, who joined the Jets within the low season. Last 12 months, he performed for the Green Bay Packers, and the groups met in London. This season is his first with the Jets, who received the ultimate two conferences following a five-game Giants profitable streak within the sequence. The groups’ maximum memorable sport used to be on December 24, 2011, when Eli Manning and Victor Cruz related up for a franchise-record 99-yard landing cross, and the Giants went directly to win, 29-14, a vital triumph on their international championship adventure. The groups have met within the preseason each and every summer time since 1969, except for for the 2020 pandemic 12 months.

Week 10 sees the Giants face off in opposition to the Dallas Cowboys once more in a house sport on Sunday, November 12 at 4:25 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on FOX.

Week 11 sees the Giants play in opposition to an undetermined opponent on Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. The sport might be broadcasted on FOX.

The Giants performed Washington two times in a three-game span in 2022 and went 1-0-1. They will face them once more in Week 11 or 12.

In conclusion, the Giants’ 2023 agenda has some difficult matchups in opposition to department competitors, playoff contenders, and historical competitors. It might be thrilling to look how they carry out in opposition to those groups all through the season.