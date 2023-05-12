Complete team schedule, tickets, opponents and match-up information for the 2023 NFL season

Additional Notes on the Buccaneers’ 2022 Schedule

· With the exception in their talk over with to Green Bay in Week 15, the Buccaneers’ upcoming time table does now not seem to pose many weather-related considerations for the team. The January shuttle to Charlotte to conclude the season may deliver chilly climate, however their newest outside recreation now not performed in Florida is about for November nineteenth, in opposition to San Francisco. Of the 9 away video games, 5 might be performed in opposition to opponents with domed stadiums: the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons.

· The Buccaneers may have an early indication in their protection’s effectiveness in opposition to quarterbacks who’re twin threats and important to their team’s dashing assaults. Third-year quarterback Justin Fields, who ran for over 1,100 yards, leads the Chicago Bears in Week Two. Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles is subsequent in Week Three and completed 2d in remaining yr’s MVP vote casting, due to his superb passing stats and over 750 dashing yards. The Bucs’ protection will face Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills a month later, who has moderate over 600 dashing yards in line with season for the previous 5 years and accounted for over 700 yards and seven rankings remaining yr. A possible Week 12 shuttle to stand the Indianapolis Colts and fourth-overall select Anthony Richardson may provide every other equivalent problem, relying on Richardson’s building.

· The 2023 draft noticed 5 quarterbacks taken inside of the first 3 rounds, and the Buccaneers may perhaps play in opposition to they all this season. Alabama’s Bryce Young used to be the first general select through the Carolina Panthers, and the Bucs will play them two times this yr in Weeks 13 and 18. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud used to be decided on through the Houston Texans as the 2d general select, and the Bucs will face him in Week Nine. Fourth-overall select Anthony Richardson is with the Colts, who’re on Tampa Bay’s time table in Week 12. The Bucs will host Kentucky’s Will Levis in Week 10, whom the Tennessee Titans decided on with a trade-up in the 2d spherical. Finally, the Detroit Lions selected Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker in the 3rd spherical, however it sort of feels not likely he’ll be found in Week Six at Raymond James Stadium because of Jared Goff’s presence and Hooker’s ongoing restoration from a knee harm.

· The Buccaneers may have 3 units of back-to-back house video games in the 2023 season: Weeks Two and Three in opposition to the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, Weeks Six and Seven in opposition to the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, and Weeks 16 and 17 in opposition to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

· The Buccaneers can even have 3 units of back-to-back street video games in the 2023 season: Weeks Eight and Nine at Buffalo and Houston, Weeks 11 and 12 at San Francisco and Indianapolis, and Weeks 14 and 15 at Atlanta and Green Bay. From October twenty sixth to December seventeenth, the Bucs will most effective have two house video games in 8 weeks, marking the 3rd time in franchise historical past that the team has performed six street video games inside of 8 weeks. This state of affairs prior to now passed off in 1978 and 2017.

· Since 2009, the NFL has required groups to play an opponent from their very own department in the ultimate week of the steady season. For Week 18, the Bucs will shuttle to Charlotte to stand the Carolina Panthers, following their Week 17 house recreation in opposition to the New Orleans Saints. This marks the 2d consecutive season that the Bucs will end their steady season in opposition to two NFC South opponents, and most effective the 2d time in franchise historical past concluding steady season video games at Carolina. The first time used to be in 2015.

· There is a rise in the Buccaneers’ appearances on CBS this season, a results of adjustments to how the NFL determines community assignments. The Buccaneers are set to seem on CBS seven instances, in conjunction with seven video games on FOX, one recreation on ABC, and one on Prime Video. The dates and networks for Week 18 have now not but been disclosed.

· The Buccaneers will play afternoon video games on each Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve this season. However, they have got most effective received two times in 8 bouts performed on December twenty fourth and are 1-2 in video games performed on December thirty first. One of the ones video games used to be a playoff recreation held at Philadelphia in 2000.

· The Buccaneers will play their first ever regular-season recreation in Houston in opposition to the Texans in Week Nine, searching for the likelihood to mark their first regular-season win in that town. The Buccaneers are 0-2 in Houston in opposition to the Texans, whilst their report in opposition to the Oilers, who relocated to Nashville in 1997, used to be 0-4.