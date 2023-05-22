Compton holds vigil in memory of victim of fatal street takeover.

A vigil was organized in Compton on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a man who died during a street takeover incident that occurred in February. Raymond Olivares, the victim, tragically lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle during the illegal takeover. His fiancé was with him, also got hit, but she survived.

On his 28th birthday commemoration, family members, close friends and local authorities paid tribute to him. Olivares’ sister-in-law said, “Things like this shouldn’t happen, especially to people that don’t deserve it…he didn’t associate with these types of activities and that’s what took his life.”

Raymond Olivares, 27, was struck and killed by vehicle involved in an illegal street takeover in February. (KTLA)

During the vigil, attendees also discussed the risks involved in street takeover incidents and showed their support for California bill AB 645. If approved, speed-safety cameras will be installed by Los Angeles and other cities in the areas where illegal racing and takeover events occur frequently.

The bill has recently passed a committee vote and is now waiting to be considered further in the full assembly.