Concerns of shooter at Brandon Mall unfounded

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday afternoon to a shopping center however confirmed there was no lively shooter at the scene.

A quantity of social media posts surfaced claiming there was a shooter at the mall, situated at 459 Brandon Town Center Drive.

But in a tweet (embedded under) the Sheriff’s Office stated there have been no accidents or lively shooter.

HCSO is at Westfield Brandon Mall. There isn’t any lively shooter. There aren’t any reported accidents at this time. Additional particulars shall be supplied as they turn out to be out there. pic.twitter.com/k2tGGGRgQD — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 10, 2022

A sheriff’s workplace public information officer stated two individuals had been arguing at the mall, then took it outdoors close to the meals court docket. One individual shot at the opposite, then fled in a automotive. The mall was then briefly placed on a lockdown.

The shooter and sufferer haven’t been situated.

The sheriff’s workplace indicated that extra information could be supplied later.

Spectrum Bay News 9 will replace this story when extra particulars turn out to be out there.