Concordia Lutheran rumbles its way to TAPPS Final Four

HOUSTON – For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, Concordia Lutheran is heading to the TAPPS Final Four.

This marks the second-straight trip to the TAPPS Final Four after securing their berth with a 67-44 victory over Central Catholic High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders were led by Trey Miller’s triple-double performance. The senior finished with 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He also had three steals to round out his stat line.

Jacob Hudson scored 16 points for the Crusaders, while David Gibbons registered a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jesse Fuller had a solid all-around game as well with 12 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists and one steal.

The Crusaders move on to the TAPPS 6A State Semifinals where they will face defending state champion Antonian College Prep, which defeated San Antonio Christian School 75-44 on Saturday. Concordia Lutheran is seeking its first TAPPS State Championship since 2018.

Ad

According to MaxPreps, Concordia Lutheran is 4-3 all-time against Antonian Prep.