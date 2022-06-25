Confirmed case of monkeypox in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has confirmed a case of monkeypox was reported in Pinellas County on Thursday. This brings the entire circumstances in Florida to 22.

“It’s caused by a virus that’s pretty closely related to smallpox but a lot less virulent than smallpox is,” mentioned Dr. Thomas Unnasch.

Dr. Unnasch, a Distinguished USF Health Professor, mentioned it’s unlikely that monkeypox will unfold quickly in the Tampa Bay space. Unlike COVID, which is unfold by airborne droplets, monkeypox is primarily unfold via bodily contact.

The uncommon illness happens principally in central and western Africa but in addition happens in different components of the world. Monkeypox usually begins with flu-like signs.

“It starts out with headaches and fatigues and muscle aches, then you get this rash that develops,” Dr. Unnasch mentioned.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, practically all of the U.S. circumstances are amongst males who’ve intercourse with males, however anybody can get monkeypox via shut private contact.

The confirmed case in Pinellas County comes as greater than 100,000 persons are anticipated to have fun Pride in St. Pete this weekend.

“I really encourage people if they’re going to be going out to the Pride parade and particularly if they’re looking for recreational activities associated with that, if they’re feeling kind of sick, they should really just stay home,” Dr. Unnasch mentioned.