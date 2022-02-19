Congratulations! Magically Melanated ‘Harlem’ Cast Celebrates Being Renewed For Season 2

“Harlem” has been renewed for a second season and the stars of the magically melanted series are rejoicing.

The news was broken this week by the show’s creator, ‘Girls Trip’ writer Tracy Oliver as well her fellow executive producers Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams who shared the good news in a video on social media.

Tracy Oliver also followed up with a statement on her widely popular series garnering a sophomore season.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” Oliver said in a statement. “Harlem has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

Her statement was followed by one from Amazon Studios’ head of Global TV.

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed, and hysterical, Harlem and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show,” said Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global TV. “Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell.”

“Harlem” of course stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

The stars of the series are now celebrating on social media.

Congratulations!

Will YOU be watching “Harlem” season 2?