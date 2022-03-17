Congress addresses bomb threats at historically Black colleges

Picture Supply/Getty Photographs

(WASHINGTON) — Congress is addressing campus safety at traditionally Black schools and universities within the wake of dozens of high-profile bomb threats.

The Home Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties will maintain a listening to Thursday that includes HBCU college students alongside FBI and Division of Training officers.

The listening to goals to discover how the federal government will help to enhance establishment safety and stop home terrorism.

“In a single threatening name concentrating on Spelman School, an HBCU for girls in Atlanta, a caller claimed they’d singled out that college for one cause: ‘there are too many Black college students in it,'” stated Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Sen. Carolyn B. Maloney in her opening assertion.

The campuses of a minimum of 36 HBCUs, in addition to different universities, have been focused and a minimum of 18 of those schools and universities have been focused on Feb. 1 — the primary day of Black Historical past Month.

Multiple-third of the nation’s 101 traditionally Black educational establishments have been threatened.

The FBI introduced that the threats have been being investigated as “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes” and said that the investigation was of the “highest precedence.”

No bombs have been discovered on any of the campuses. A number of individuals of curiosity have been recognized, in line with the FBI, however nobody has been arrested.

“These reprehensible threats towards Black establishments echo the ways employed by the Ku Klux Klan and others a long time in the past as they tried to instill terror within the Black neighborhood and stop Black Individuals from gaining civil rights,” Maloney added.

These threats got here as hate crimes towards Black Individuals are on the rise, rising by almost 50% between 2019 and 2020, in line with the FBI.

“It’s crucial that regulation enforcement businesses prioritize holding perpetrators accountable and dealing to maintain campuses secure—whereas additionally pursuing a broader technique to deal with the rising tide of violent white supremacy on this nation,” Maloney stated.

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Wednesday that focused HBCUs shall be eligible for brand spanking new grant funding for extra campus safety instruments.

Secretary of Training Miguel Cardona and Homeland Safety Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have additionally met with HBCU leaders on instruments they will use to strengthen campus security.

“HBCUs matter, and each HBCU pupil issues,” Maloney stated. “That’s the reason we should do all the pieces doable to help them, particularly when they’re threatened or attacked.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.