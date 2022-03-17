Congress to address bomb threats at historically Black colleges

Picture Supply/Getty Photos

(WASHINGTON) — Congress is about to handle safety at traditionally Black schools and universities within the wake of dozens of high-profile bomb threats.

The Home Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties will maintain a listening to Thursday that includes HBCU college students alongside FBI and Division of Schooling officers.

The listening to goals to discover how the federal government may help to enhance campus safety and forestall home terrorism.

The campuses of at the least 36 HBCUs, in addition to different universities, have been focused and at the least 18 of those schools and universities have been focused on Feb. 1 — the primary day of Black Historical past Month.

A couple of-third of the nation’s 101 traditionally Black educational establishments have been threatened.

The FBI introduced that the threats have been being investigated as “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes” and acknowledged that the investigation was of the “highest precedence.”

No bombs have been discovered on any of the campuses. A number of individuals of curiosity have been recognized, in keeping with the FBI, however nobody has been arrested.

These threats got here as hate crimes in opposition to Black Individuals are on the rise, rising by practically 50% between 2019 and 2020, in keeping with the FBI.

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Wednesday that focused HBCUs will probably be eligible for brand new grant funding for extra campus safety instruments.

Secretary of Schooling Miguel Cardona and Homeland Safety Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have additionally met with HBCU leaders on instruments they’ll use to strengthen campus security.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.