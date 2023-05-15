Congressman Grothman: U.S. southern border not secure, won’t be secure soon | Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin’s U.S. congressmen says he’s seen the problems at the southern border first hand, and doesn’t think the border can be secured any time soon.

Republican Congressman Glann Gorthman told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber that President Biden wants to let as many people as he can into the country, and the cartels and human smugglers are more than willing to help.

“The word is out: Now you can come to the United States,” Grothman said. “If you’re doing perfectly well in Chile, or perfectly well in Costa Rica you still come here. These are people not coming here out of desperation, not coming here because they have a credible asylum claim. They are coming here because the word is out around the world: We are not enforcing our borders.

Grothman dismissed the comments from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that border crossings fell by 50% in the days after the end of Title 42, the COVID-era restriction on people coming into this country illegally.

Grothman said the Biden Administration shouldn’t get credit for allowing 10,000 people to come into the country in two days, as opposed to 10,000 people coming across the border in just a single day.

Grothman said he’s been to the border, and said he discovered part of the problem himself.

“There are two ways to get across. You turn yourself in at a point of entry, or you register in advance at a point of entry,” Grothman explained. “And there are other people who are just sneaking across the border.”

Grothman said his tour group found 21 people who were snuck across the border, likely as a diversion for the cartels to bring drugs or dangerous people into the U.S.

“The cartels are sitting in all of the hills around the Arizona-Mexican desert. So they can say, ‘Okay, the Border Patrol has showed-up with six cars to take-in the 21 illegal immigrants here.’ Now this is wide open to bring the drugs across the border,” Grothman added.

Mayorkas said over the weekend that the Biden White House has taken steps to secure the southern border, and to help people file for asylum in a more orderly manner.

Grothman said that until the Biden Administration changes its entire immigration strategy, the southern border will remain open and unsecure.