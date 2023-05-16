Congressman speaks out after staffers assaulted by man with baseball bat





Recently, a man in Virginia used to be apprehended by cops for committing an egregious assault towards two of Congressman Gerry Connolly’s staffers. The particular person has been accused of assaulting them with a steel baseball bat. In reaction to the news of this horrific incident, the Democratic consultant spoke candidly with CBS News correspondent Nikole Killian.

The assault has left many people stunned and appalled, in particular given its violent and harsh nature.