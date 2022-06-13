Conn. Special Olympics compete in Florida

50 athletes, coaches, and Special Olympics Connecticut workers members landed in New Haven Sunday after every week of competitors in Florida.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Dozens of athletes, coaches, and workers members of Special Olympics Connecticut landed at Tweed Airport in New Haven Sunday after competing on the USA Games in Orlando.

The athletes competed in basketball, monitor & area, swimming, and gymnastics. More than 5,000 athletes and coaches from all of the states and the Caribbean competed for every week in Florida.

50 athletes, coaches, and workers members from Special Olympics Connecticut have landed at @FlyTweed after competing in the USA Games in Orlando! Lots of smiles and cheers🏊‍♂️🏀🎳 @AveloAir @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Ifw8BOahgy — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) June 12, 2022

Anna Reagle, 23, introduced dwelling a silver medal in backstroke. Her dad and mom, Terry O’Hara and Ted Reagle of Guilford, say it has been superb to see their youngster with Down Syndrome compete at this stage.

“I think the most phenomenal part is just that Special Olympics does this for this population. That they create this opportunity that is life-changing, team building, confidence building,” her dad mentioned.

Terry went right down to Orlando to look at her compete. She mentioned it was “beyond spectacular” and was a greater expertise than what they thought it will be.

The video games are hosted as soon as each 4 years. There are 19 Olympic-style particular person and group sports activities and 30 occasions. The subsequent video games will likely be in 2026 in Minnesota.

