Connecticut elementary school teacher accused of putting students in chokehold

A Connecticut elementary school teacher has been arrested after she allegedly demonstrated a chokehold on her students, inflicting one of them to faint, government stated.

The alleged incident passed off closing month at Brookside Elementary School in Norwalk, Connecticut. The Norwalk Police Department stated in a press free up on Saturday that it was once contacted via Norwalk Public Schools on Feb. 24 after “a staff member had just rendered a student unconscious at Brookside Elementary School.”

The police division instantly deployed its Special Victims Unit to analyze the case and a probe published that 50-year-old Stefanie Sanabria, who was once operating as a math trainer on the school, “had demonstrated a martial arts choke hold on three fifth-grade students in class” and “one of the students lost consciousness as a result,” in step with the clicking free up.

The kid was once “immediately” handled via the school nurse, police stated. The kid’s situation was once unknown.

A spokesperson for Norwalk Public Schools stated the coed didn’t maintain any everlasting damage and that Sanabria has since resigned.

“The safety of our students is our first concern, and we immediately investigated the situation involving Ms. Sanabria when it occurred,” the spokesperson informed New Haven ABC affiliate WTNH in a observation.

Police didn’t say why Sanabria was once showcasing martial arts strikes on students or at school.

Based on findings from the continuing investigation, an arrest warrant for Sanabria was once issued closing Friday and he or she was once taken into custody on $20,000 bond at her house in Danbury, Connecticut. She has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree strangulation and chance of damage to a minor, in step with police.

Sanabria’s preliminary courtroom look is scheduled for March 10, police stated. It was once unclear whether or not she had retained an lawyer.