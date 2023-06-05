Connecticut holds off Dallas Wings 80-74





The Connecticut Sun held off a second-half rally through the Dallas Wings to win 80-74 on Sunday in UNCASVILLE, Conn. DeWanna Bonner scored 22 issues, whilst Brionna Jones added 21 to give a contribution to the Sun’s victory. Alyssa Thomas scored 13 issues and 10 rebounds, with Tiffany Hayes including 17 issues, six rebounds, and 4 assists.

In the primary quarter, Brionna Jones led the best way with 9 issues, serving to the Sun to construct a 23-13 lead over the Wings. The Sun went on to guide 44-30 at halftime, however Dallas slowly rallied again in the second one half of. Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard hit 3-pointers to lend a hand Dallas get inside 8 issues at 60-52 within the 3rd quarter, however didn’t rating over the overall 3 mins of the duration.

Leading 63-52 heading to the fourth quarter, the Sun hung on despite the fact that their lead was once right down to seven with seven mins to move after Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper for the Wings. Jones hit a jumper to offer Connecticut a 74-65 lead on the two-minute mark, and a jumper through Awak Kuier of the Wings was once the one made basket sooner than the overall minute, during which the Sun went 6-for-6 on the foul line.

Satou Sabally had the best rating of the sport with 26 issues and 14 rebounds for Dallas. Crystal Dangerfield added 13 issues, Natasha Howard 11, and Veronica Burton 10 for the Wings (3-3).

Connecticut had seven issues off the bench to 6 for Dallas.