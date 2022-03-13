Connecticut Lawmakers Propose New Legislation In Connection To Lauren Smith-Fields, Brenda Lee Rawls Cases

Bridgeport lawmakers are presenting adjustments to state legislation within the type of House Bill 5349, which states there might be well timed reporting to subsequent of kin by the police following a dying. It should require legislation enforcement to tell the household of the deceased inside 24 hours of identification.
The invoice comes following the deaths of Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, and Brenda Lee Rawls, 53, whose households have been by no means notified of their passing. Each ladies died on the identical day, Dec. 12, in Bridgeport, reports the New York Instances. Each households needed to beg police for particulars pertaining to their deaths.
Rawls’ household heard from a neighbor after not having the ability to attain her, however couldn’t find her physique. Smith-Fields’ mother and father discovered of their daughter’s mysterious dying from a be aware posted by the owner on her condo door.
State Rep. Antonio Felipe commented in a statement per the Connecticut Put up, “It’s deeply upsetting that this laws is even obligatory. This can be a fallacious being righted.”
Households of Smith-Fields and Rawls testified final Wednesday at a public listening to earlier than the Basic Meeting’s Judiciary Committee in help of HB 5349.
Rep. Steve Stafstrom, chairman of the committee and writer of the invoice acknowledged he penned the laws after assembly with Smith-Fields’ household.
“In terms of Black and brown folks, you have to deal with us like we’re human,” stated Shantell Fields, Smith-Fields’ mom, within the listening to. “I simply want for everybody to be handled as a human being, and be notified of their household’s loss and to be handled with respect and kindness, which the Bridgeport division didn’t enable us.”
Rawls’ sister, Deirdre Owen, shared that, “as a substitute of having the ability to mourn my sister’s dying,” they needed to perform their very own investigation to search out out what occurred to her, stories NBC News.
Each ladies died below unusual circumstances round a person, nevertheless the medical expert dominated their deaths as unintended overdose and pure causes.
Officers breaking the proposed legislation could possibly be reported to the state’s Workplace of the Inspector Basic. Lawmakers vowed to cross the invoice, though there was no official vote on it in the course of the listening to.