Connecticut to Name Street After First Black Woman Physician in Stamford

Joyce Yerwood made historical past as Stamford, Connecticut’s first Black girl physician within the 1940s. Her legacy continues to dwell on, with a avenue renamed in her honor.
In accordance with the Stamford Advocate, “Dr. Joyce Yerwood Method” is anticipated to be the brand new title of the portion of Fairfield Avenue between West Predominant Road and Richmond Hill Avenue in Stamford. Metropolis representatives voted unanimously late final week for the commemorative tribute. Now, it’s as much as the total Board of Representatives to cross the resolution.
Yerwood was a trailblazer within the medical discipline. Born in 1909, the Texas native pursued medication whereas enduring ongoing racism and sexism. Nevertheless, her ardour for serving others helped her push previous obstacles.
In accordance with Information One, in 1928, Yerwood graduated with a bachelor’s diploma from Samuel Huston School in Austin, Texas. She then attended Meharry Medical School, the place she and her sister had been the one two ladies of their first-year program. After medical college, she accomplished her internship in Kansas Metropolis, Kansas, after which a residency in Philadelphia. All through this time, Yerwood made a reputation for herself as a pioneer in public well being. She later began her personal observe in Port Chester, New York.
After 18 years in Port Chester, Yerwood moved her observe to Stamford. As the primary Black girl doctor in Fairfield County, she devoted 50 years to “offering high quality medical take care of low-income ladies, youngsters, and households,” based on the Board of Representatives’ decision.
Moreover, Yerwood’s efforts prolonged past healthcare and leaned into group engagement and empowerment. In 1943, she breathed life into the Stamford Negro Neighborhood Middle, renamed The Yerwood Middle in her honor in 1975. The Middle is now operated by The Boys & Women Membership, pursuing its beloved founder’s mission of providing a myriad of instructional and cultural applications for Black youth.
Yerwood, who died in 1987, may have a commemorative naming celebration throughout a scheduled Juneteenth occasion in Jackie Robinson Park.
Yerwood’s granddaughter, Joyce Carwin, mentioned their household is “extraordinarily excited and completely satisfied that that is lastly occurring.”
“As I grew older, I grew to become conscious of how vital my grandmother was to the Stamford group,” Carwin mentioned, as per Information One. “She was fierce and fearless. She didn’t let the colour of her pores and skin or her gender cease her.”