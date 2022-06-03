Connor Williams at Center: Are Miami Dolphins Outsmarting Dallas Cowboys? NFL Tracker

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys proceed to be newsmakers in relation to roster-building. Up to date by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: Information and views on the roster-building effort.
JUNE 3: CONNOR AT CENTER? The Cowboys tried the experiment. It did not work, as a result of though middle match Connor Williams’ physique kind and excessive mind, that pesky lengthy snap was … an issue.
Have the Miami Dolphins solved all of that?
“I believe it has been clean,” mentioned Williams, who signed as a free agent with the Dolphins this offseason. “I’ve actually loved it. I believe undoubtedly on this offense and this scheme. I believe taking part in middle brings out my strengths, and so they’ve been very affected person with me and studying the place and studying the ins and outs with it as rising pains. I’ve loved the transition.”
Extra from previous good friend Connor Williams and the Dolphins will be discovered right here. … as we ponder whether or not the Cowboys, who’re seeking a technique to get higher on the spot being held down by Tyler Biadasz, missed out on a solution (albeit a $7 mil APY one) that Miami has discovered.
JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the primary time since 2000, John Madden will grace the duvet of the online game named after him.
The Corridor of Fame coach and broadcaster handed away in December on the age of 85.
Madden 23 is about to come back out this August.
As a part of the announcement, EA Sports activities notes that it’ll additionally commit $2.5 million to 4 nonprofit organizations by way of the John Madden Legacy Dedication to Schooling: School Monitor, Mission Bit, StreetCode Academy and Ladies Who Code. An extra $2.5 million might be given to create the EA Madden Scholarship in partnership with the United Negro School Fund, which might be used to help college students at 12 Traditionally Black Schools and Universities.
“Coach Madden was a lifelong believer within the significance of schooling, and we’re privileged to assist these wonderful organizations which might be creating alternatives for the subsequent era to pursue their desires in his honor”, EA Sports activities’ EVP and GM Cam Weber mentioned.
MAY 30 TCU STAR GLADNEY DEAD Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a local of Texas and a star at TCU, was killed in a automobile accident in Dallas early Monday morning.
The Cardinals launched an announcement Monday afternoon, describing Gladney’s passing as a “large loss.”
“We’re devastated to study of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the assertion learn. “Our hearts exit to his household, associates and all who’re mourning this large loss.”
A second occupant within the car, not but recognized, was additionally killed. Each folks had been pronounced lifeless on the scene.
Gladney was 25.
MAY 28 SKIP FLICK Skip Bayless is planning to make a film about himself and his relationship life. And he has a imaginative and prescient for who ought to play him.
“It must be Kevin Costner,” Bayless mentioned. “Solely as a result of for 17 years, Ernestine has instructed me, ‘you look identical to Kevin Costner.’ I’m undecided I see that, however that’s what she sees. Magnificence is within the eye of the beholder.”
Through the years, Costner has been featured in sports-related movies like American Flyers, Bull Durham, Discipline of Desires, Tin Cup and Draft Day.
However a “look-alike”? Costner, one of many heartthrob-handsomest stars of his era, “seems to be like Skip”?
Certain. Clearly. Proper?
MAY 25 KAP WORKOUT FOR RAIDERS The Las Vegas Raiders are internet hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a exercise.
Kaepernick gained reward and scrutiny for kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem within the 2016 NFL season, the final 12 months he performed within the NFL.
Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.
MAY 23: HASKINS REPORT: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when on the early morning of April 9 he was on foot and struck by a dump truck on I-595 in Florida and killed, in keeping with a toxicology report launched by the workplace of the Broward County Medical Examiner on Monday.
Mr. & Mrs. Haskins
Based on the report, two separate samples taken from Haskins’ physique confirmed alcohol ranges above the authorized restrict in Florida of .08. Based on the report, Haskins additionally examined constructive for ketamine and norketamine, which might reportedly be used medically or recreationally.
Haskins, 24, was a first-round decide of Washington who most lately joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and was in Florida that weekend to coach with Steelers teammates.
Kalabrya Haskins, spouse of the deceased, was concerned within the issuing of an announcement that learn partially:
“On behalf of Dwayne’s spouse, his household, and his reminiscence, and on behalf of the reality, we respectfully request and pray for privateness, for persistence, and for the general public to withhold any judgment throughout this era whereas the regulation enforcement authorities proceed to research and conduct their necessary work.”
MAY 22 CLOWNEY SIGNS The Amid some nationwide media hypothesis that Dallas would possibly become involved right here, the Browns are holding a difference-maker by re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per a number of experiences.
Regardless of 9 sacks final 12 months, Clowney – previously a Houston No. 1 general decide – once more sat on the shelf for a time earlier than re-upping with Cleveland, a group that believes it’s constructing a contender that includes one other Texans ex in QB Deshaun Watson.
In the meantime, regardless of the lack of Randy Gregory, Dallas feels fortified at defensive finish with Tank Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong plus the additions of vet Dante Fowler and rookie Sam Williams.
MAY 21: ROOKIE RELEASED The Cowboys on Friday waived rookie security La’Kendrick Van Zandt.
Van Zandt signed with the Cowboys as a rookie free agent earlier this month after going undrafted in April. The previous TCU standout was a three-year starter in school and was an All-Huge 12 honorable point out decide in 2020.
MAY 20: ROBINSON CUT The Cleveland Browns have minimize cornerback Reggie Robinson, the previous Cowboys “pet cat,” after he failed his bodily. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans minimize ties with him.
Houston employed him for a short while after claiming him off waivers from Dallas.
It isn’t identified but if the failed bodily is tied to the foot harm that restricted Robinson in 2021.
MAY 18 REGGIE TO BROWNS: Reggie Robinson was a scouting-staff favourite when he first got here to the Dallas Cowboys. However assorted place adjustments and a foot harm ended his time right here, and now the previous fourth-round decide has discovered one more new house within the AFC with the Cleveland Browns.
The March launch of the Cowboys’ fourth-round decide within the 2020 NFL draft did draw some scrutiny on the time.
Robinson initially signed with the Houston Texans, however he was launched earlier week.
The previous Tulsa standout has a protracted body and somw abilities on particular groups that hopefully work out for him with the Browns.
MAY 10 COACH SCANDRICK Orlando Scandrick, the previous Cowboys cornerback, has his first teaching gig.
Playa del Rey St. Bernard Excessive in Southern California has employed Scandrick, who lives within the L.A. space, as its new soccer coach.
This system, in keeping with the L.A. Instances, hasn’t performed video games since an abbreviated four-game spring schedule in 2021, a season ruined by a former coach being concerned in a federal investigation.
Scandrick performed for a decade in Dallas and was energetic for 13 NFL seasons.
MAY 9 GIANTS CUT CB JAMES BRADBERRY The New York Giants have formally launched cornerback James Bradberry.
Bradberry, who turns 29 this offseason, spent the previous two seasons with the NFC East rival and made the Professional Bowl in 2020.
By reducing Bradberry, the Giants saved over $10 million and the seven-year vet might be searching for a brand new house this offseason.
The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown because the beginning cornerbacks. However the group might presumably determine to maneuver on from Kelvin Joseph within the offseason after his authorized troubles and wish a alternative.
MAY 5 MAGIC JOHNSON TO NFL? NBA legend Magic Johnson is getting into the large discipline of big-name candidates in bidding for the possession of the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico, becoming a member of the bid group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.
Additionally working towards proudly owning the Broncos are teams involving folks like John Elway, Peyton Manning and Walmart’s Rob Walton.
MAY four ALARCON IN For a 3rd straight season, the Cowboys are getting a roster exemption for offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon.
Alarcon is a part of the NFL’s Worldwide Pathway Program, designed to present prospects from different nations an opportunity to play within the league. And, frankly, an opportunity to create buzz about NFL soccer in different nations.
Alarcon is 6-7 and 320 and he is simply 23. However the Monterrey, Nueno Leon, Mexico product is just not thought of a prospect. He will not rely towards the 90-man roster this offseason, however will doubtless return to the follow squad, due partially to the very fact the Cowboys get an exemption there as nicely.
MAY Three COWBOYS SPRING The Cowboys’ 9 new draft picks, their 20 UDFAs, and shortly, the remainder of the fellas, are prepared to point out as much as work.
The Cowboys 2022 rookie minicamp is scheduled to happen Might 13 by way of 15. There could be a “rookie soccer growth program” after that, however much more key: OTAs.
The Cowboys OTAs- will happen Might 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7 and June 9-10. Then comes necessary minicamp for veterans, June 14-16 … and by late July, we’ll be in Oxnard for coaching camp.
MAY 2 HONEY GOES HOME Simply days after the NFL Draft, it was revealed that the New Orleans Saints are anticipated to signal security Tyrann Mathieu within the coming days.
Mathieu, a New Orleans native, spent the final three seasons with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and was a part of the Tremendous Bowl LV championship group.
Now, he is set to hitch the Atlanta Falcons’ greatest rival and face them twice per 12 months.
APRIL 30: KAZEE OUT Free agent security Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year take care of the Pittsburgh Steelers,
Kazee, a five-year veteran, left Atlanta for Dallas a 12 months in the past and was a starter in coordinator Dan Quinn’s protection. However Dallas opted to maneuver on, as a substitute re-signing Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker to start out.
APRIL 23: TEVI VISITS Offensive deal with Sam Tevi is just not a “title” participant. However he does have some skins on the wall as an NFL starter, and on Friday the DFW native visited with the Cowboys.
Tevi, 27, was a sixth-round Chargers decide in 2017 and made 44 begins in 58 video games. In 2020, he began 14 video games at left deal with. The 6-5, 320-pounder from Trinity Excessive in Euless (after which the College of Utah) signed with the Colts final 12 months however he tore his ACL in late August.
The Cowboys have Tyron Smith at left deal with and Terence Steele on the suitable facet, however might be searching for competitors for the latter, and for a swing deal with.
APRIL 16 FIGHT NIGHT Micah Parsons “had the time of my life” Saturday watching DFW boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) defeat Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) in a 10th-round TKO.
The occasion was staged at AT&T Stadium, with current Cowboys star Parsons becoming a member of the legendary Michael Irvin in having fun with the festivities.
APRIL 14 HUNTER OUT The Cowboys have knowledgeable punter Hunter Niswander that he has been waived, the Dallas Information experiences.
Niswander spent final season on the IR with a again situation. The Cowboys have re-signed Professional Bowl punter Bryan Anger.
Dallas can also be seeking a brand new kicker as Greg Zuerlein was minimize this offseason. Chris Naggar is presently on the roster as a prospect.
APRIL 13 WADE’S BACK! The XFL has introduced its head coaches for when the league returns to motion in 2023: And the coaches are … Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Bob Stoops, Anthony Becht, Jim Haslett, Reggie Barlow, Terrell Buckley and … Wade Phillips!”So excited and honored to be picked as an XFL Head Coach,” tweeted Phillips on Wednesday. “Nice that XFL is again and so comfortable to be again myself!”
Phillips was the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2007 to 2010.
Phillips, 74, is acknowledged as one of many NFL’s best-ever defensive coordinators. Throughout his lengthy NFL profession the son of Houston legend Bum Phillips served as each the Houston Texans defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
OTAs COMING …
Voluntary spring work April 18.
OTAs Might 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10.
Obligatory minicamp: June 14-16.
All that, plus the NFL Draft to shut April and coaching camp in Oxnard at July’s finish, and … Soccer is right here.
MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to happen in Kansas Metropolis, saying it will likely be held April 27-29.
Kansas Metropolis was chosen because the host metropolis for the 2023 occasion three years in the past.
“This might be one of many greatest and most-anticipated skilled sporting occasions our metropolis has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas Metropolis Sports activities Fee and Go to KC, mentioned in an announcement.
This 12 months’s NFL Draft might be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30.
MARCH 24 DRAFT TO KC The NFL introduced Thursday that subsequent 12 months’s NFL Draft can be hosted in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri.
For the reason that NFL left its longtime house at Radio Metropolis Music Corridor in New York Metropolis in 2014, the league has turned the draft website right into a bidding course of annually for cities to host. The next cities have hosted the NFL Draft since 2015: Chicago (’15, ’16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021).
Now, Kansas Metropolis joins the listing.
MARCH 23 WATKINS BACK The Cowboys are re-signing defensive deal with Carlos Watkins on a one-year contract. The vet was an under-the-radar starter in his first Dallas season, with 14 first-team appearances, with 32 tackles, a sack and a pick-six landing.
MARCH 22 ANGER STAYS In a transfer that qualifies as a light shock, the Cowboys are retaining Professional Bowl punter Bryan Anger on a three-year deal that NFL Community says is value $9 million.
MARCH 21 SCHULTZ SIGNS The Randy Gregory fiasco serves as a reminder that contracts aren’t signed till they’re signed.
And on Monday, Tight finish Dalton Schultz formally signed his franchise tag tender at $10.9 million. The Cowboys are hopeful of getting completed a long-term deal and have till mid-July to take action. In need of that, Schultz will play the 2022 season with the assured $10.9 million.
MARCH 19 CP STAYS The Falcons didn’t seal the deal on No. 1 headliner Deshaun Watson, the hometown man choosing a Friday commerce from Houston to Cleveland.
However the Falcons on Saturday have agreed to phrases with Cordarrelle Patterson, their do-everything offensive star.
Patterson has been within the league for a decade. However he exploded in his first 12 months in Atlanta, with career-highs in touches (205), yards from scrimmage (1166) and TDs (11). Patterson brazenly campaigned to return to his adopted house. Each side get their want.
MARCH 18 GIFFORD SIGNS The Cowboys adopted up their re-signing of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on Friday with one other one-year deal for an additional linebacker, Luke Gifford. Gifford, 26, has spent the final three seasons with the Cowboys, lately growing right into a core special-teams participant.
MARCH 17 D.A. CLOSE The Cowboys point out they’re “closing in” on a deal to re-sign defensive finish Dorance Armstrong. … an excellent factor. However here is one thing higher: A supply we spoke to agrees with our query concerning ” Armstrong as a Randy Gregory alternative.”
Right here inside The Star, Dallas does probably not assume that. However Armstrong’s career-high 5 sacks final season represents successful and a constructing block. He is athletic sufficient at defensive finish to additionally play particular groups, and …
No, his retention won’t imply Dallas is glad with how this protection will exchange the Denver-bound Gregory … it doesn’t matter what Cowboys officers would possibly say in public as soon as Armstrong is finished.
On Thursday night, Armstrong signed a two-year deal reportedly totaling $13 mil.
MARCH 16 JULIO JONES CUT The best receiver in Falcons franchise historical past, Julio Jones, didn’t grow to be that for the Titans, who’ve simply determined to chop the long-time standout.
Jones pressured his manner out of Atlanta final spring, the Falcons getting second- and fourth-round picks for the veteran receiver. And what did the Titans get? Jones. 33, had the worst statistical season of his profession, totaling 31 receptions for 434 yards and just one landing.
Jones, a seven-time Professional Bowler, is predicted to be launch with a post-June 1 designation, saving the group roughly $9.5 million in cap house.
MARCH 15 MALIK HOOKER STAYS IN DALLAS The Cowboys and Malik Hooker have agreed to a two-year, $Eight million deal to maintain the security in Dallas.
Hooker performed 15 video games for the Cowboys final season and registered one interception and 44 tackles.
MARCH 13 PSYCH! BRADY’S BACK! Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady introduced on social media that he’s unretiring and returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.
He was going to spend time with Gisele and his household. Now? He’ll spend time with each households – together with his soccer household.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Tom Brady speaking with Bruce Arians
Brady introduced his retirement two months in the past, however revealed that he did not need to half methods with the sport simply but.
These previous two months I’ve realized my place continues to be on the sphere and never within the stands. That point will come. However it’s not now. I like my teammates, and I like my supportive household. They make all of it doable. I’m coming again for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished enterprise LFG
Simply once you thought the NFC QB path could be clear for Dak Prescott and firm. …
Oh nicely.
MARCH 13 WATSON TRADE COMING The Carolina Panthers are being aggressive of their pursuit of a commerce for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, a supply tells TexansDaily.com. And now the New Orleans Saints are doing the identical factor, with NFL Community reporting that each the Panthers and the Saints have made commerce gives to Houston with plans to personally meet with Watson with the intention to persuade him to waive his no-trade clause.The three-time Professional Bowl quarterback would possibly very nicely be coming to the NFC.
Full protection at TexansDaily.com.
MARCH 11 DALLAS CALLS WAGNER It looks like a pipe dream. However we have incessantly instructed that the magnetic character of Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might come in useful by way of recruiting gamers …
And certainly, we are able to now verify that Dallas has begun chasing the Seattle all-timer linebacker, minimize this week by the Seahawks.Learn extra right here, as Wagner says of Quinn, “He is wonderful.”
How “official” is the contact? We’re cautious to say it this manner …
Is Quinn “wonderful” sufficient to lure the Professional Bowler to a Dallas group on a funds? The events will “keep in touch” as Dallas evaluates the thought. No go to but. No shutdown but.
It is an exploration.
MAR 10 KHALIL MACK DEALT TO L.A. CHARGERS The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are engaged on a commerce that may ship six-time Professional Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack to L.A.
In return, the Bears obtain the 48th general decide in April’s draft and a 2023 sixth-round choice.
Mack, 31, returns to the AFC West after spending the previous 4 seasons within the Windy Metropolis. Mack performed the primary 4 seasons of his profession with the Oakland Raiders.
The transfer comes simply two days after the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, and this commerce is the Chargers’ response of enhancing alongside their competitors in what is probably going one of the best division within the NFL.
MARCH 10 CUT IN D.C. The Carson Wentz commerce to Washington has monetary ramifications that apparently embrace the approaching launch of star defender Landon Collins.
Collins was requested to restructure his contract earlier within the offseason to assist grant cap aid to signal gamers at different positions. Collins agreed, however after the Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, the group requested Collins to restructure yet another time, to which he responded …
“I am going to simply take my probabilities in free company.”
Learn extra right here.
MARCH 10 DALLAS ON WAGNER? Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might come in useful by way of recruiting gamers …
And certainly, rumors now have Dallas on the lengthy listing of groups at the least fascinated with chasing the Seattle all-timer linebacker Bobby Wagner, minimize this week by the Seahawks.
MARCH 8 WAGNER CUT; HELLO, COWBOYS? Earlier on Tuesday, when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, an NFL supply instructed to us that the subsequent Seattle transfer would even be “finish of an period”-caliber.
And so it’s, as legendary linebacker Bobby Wagner is being launched.
A Cowboys connection? Certain, greater than the same old random options in relation to “title” free brokers.
And why? Wagner is a disciple of Dan Quinn, his coordinator in Seattle who’s now a strong voice in that very same position in Dallas.
Would Quinn endorse Wagner? Possibly so.
And what does Bobby consider Dan?
“Superb, man,” Wagner has mentioned of Quinn.
However Wagner got here with a $20 million cap hit final 12 months (this transfer will save the Seahawks $16.6 million in wage cap house for 2022) and he turns 32 in June.
These are obstacles for a cap-strapped Dallas group that will reside so as to add this degree of companion with Micah Parsons, however …
Don’t wager on it.
Wagner is an eight-time Professional Bowler and six-time All-Professional. He’s an all-time Seattle nice … most likely not destined to be a Cowboy.
MARCH 8: ANOTHER NEW DEAL These new NFL QB contracts do not essentially pacify Cowboys followers who need to be sure that they get their $40 million APY’s value from Dak Prescott.
However $40 mil all of a sudden does not appear to be that a lot now that, per NFL Community, the Inexperienced Bay Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to phrases on a four-year, $200 million deal – with an enormous $153 mil assure – that makes him the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past.
The Rodgers drama won’t ever go away; it is in his nature.
However the $200 mil? It is in his pocket.
MARCH 7: HERE COMES MATT Anyone have an issue with Dak Prescott being a “highest-paid” QB? No worries; the Los Angeles Rams’ Tremendous Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford might get as a lot as $45 million per 12 months in a brand new contract, in keeping with the Athletic.
A brand new deal for Stafford is a “precedence” for the Rams this offseason, as we all know. And the Rams try to “run it again” by retaining their title-team core.
The story suggests the Rams might provide the 34-year-old a three- to four-year contract extension.
MARCH 6 HARDY PUMMELED UFC 272 on Saturday at T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas didn’t go nicely for former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Greg Hardy.
That is mentioned to be “the ultimate chapter” within the UFC profession of the 33-year-old Hardy (7–5), who was competing within the final struggle on his present contract.
FEB 24 DEION’S DFW DAUGHTER PICKS A SCHOOL Shelomi Sanders is a 5-foot-7 taking pictures guard out of Rockwall-Heath Excessive Faculty right here in DFW, and he or she’s chosen to attend school at Jackson State.
If all of this sounds acquainted … it is as a result of Shelomi’s dad is Deion Sanders, the previous Cowboys and NFL star who’s now the top soccer coach for the Tigers.
Shelomi’s brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, each play for the soccer group, which gained the SWAC title final 12 months. And because it occurs, the Tigers’ girls’s basketball group is sweet, too, with a and 14-Zero within the SWAC, which they’ve gained every of the final two years.
FEB 22 HITCHENS CUT The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs have launched veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens, the previous Cowboys who has been a first-teamer in two Chiefs Tremendous Bowls.