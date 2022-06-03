Front Page Sports

Connor Williams at Center: Are Miami Dolphins Outsmarting Dallas Cowboys? NFL Tracker

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys proceed to be newsmakers in relation to roster-building. Up to date by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: Information and views on the roster-building effort.

JUNE 3: CONNOR AT CENTER? The Cowboys tried the experiment. It did not work, as a result of though middle match Connor Williams’ physique kind and excessive mind, that pesky lengthy snap was … an issue.

Have the Miami Dolphins solved all of that?

“I believe it has been clean,” mentioned Williams, who signed as a free agent with the Dolphins this offseason. “I’ve actually loved it. I believe undoubtedly on this offense and this scheme. I believe taking part in middle brings out my strengths, and so they’ve been very affected person with me and studying the place and studying the ins and outs with it as rising pains. I’ve loved the transition.”



