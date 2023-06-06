Construction near Ritz Carlton Residences temporarily halted over tree concerns

The inhabitants within the Tampa Bay house is expanding, which requires extra building to fulfill the call for. However, some development initiatives have raised concerns amongst citizens. One of those initiatives is the Ritz Carlton Residences, positioned simply outdoor Jill Corcoran’s house. While extra neighbors would imply extra sidewalks, Corcoran is concerned that the proposed sidewalk may just value out a special roughly neighbor.

The worry is targeted round a double grand oak tree, which is estimated to be about 300 years outdated and is secure by way of the town. Any extension of the sidewalk over the uncovered roots of the tree may just doubtlessly result in its loss of life, with involved neighbors fearing the worst for its survival. The builders accountable for the challenge, The Related Group, are liable for sidewalk development.

The town group of workers gained a memorandum from the Development and Growth Management Development Coordination in March declaring that hanging a normal town sidewalk on this house would have hostile results at the grand proper of approach tree. However, months later, the town deemed that the tree would no longer be impacted by way of the sidewalk. Although the freshly-poured concrete ended the place the roots started on Monday, Corcoran isn’t happy. She believes that the town has already reduce down 98% of the bushes on that block by myself.

The Related Group confident citizens that they might do the whole thing of their energy to make sure the grand tree continues to thrive. They have paused development of the sidewalk whilst they assess selection approaches. The complete observation of The Related Group states, “The Related Group is committed to building properties that honor communities and make residents proud to call them home. That holds true with our Ritz Carlton Residences project, which is currently under construction on Bayshore Boulevard. Our team has worked in lockstep with the City of Tampa From day one to minimize any impact to the beautiful Oak that sits across the street from the site. We are providing the sidewalk at the request of and in coordination with the city, as we have done with other trees on the site. In an abundance of caution, we’ve chosen to pause construction of the sidewalk while we assess alternative approaches. Residents can rest assured we will do everything in our power to ensure this grand tree continues to thrive.”

“The Related Group is committed to building properties that honor communities and make residents proud to call them home. That holds true with our Ritz Carlton Residences project, which is currently under construction on Bayshore Boulevard. Our team has worked in lockstep with the City of Tampa From day one to minimize any impact to the beautiful Oak that sits across the street from the site. We are providing the sidewalk at the request of and in coordination with the city, as we have done with other trees on the site. In an abundance of caution, we’ve chosen to pause construction of the sidewalk while we assess alternative approaches. Residents can rest assured we will do everything in our power to ensure this grand tree continues to thrive.” The Related Group

Attached to this text is a letter from the City of Tampa relating to tree elimination. Click at the link to view the file on Scribd.

City of Tampa Tree Removal Letter by way of ABC Action News on Scribd