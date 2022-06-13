Construction Walls Up Around Central Park Crêpes in Universal Studios Florida

Central Park Crêpes in Universal Studios Florida is at present closed and surrounded by building partitions.

The close by sidewalk has been under refurbishment, so the pavement is probably going being redone across the crêpe kiosk too.

Team Members stood exterior the closed kiosk, subsequent to a directional signal, to assist friends.

We couldn’t see any building autos or supplies behind the partitions.

Will you miss Central Park Crêpes throughout this momentary closure? Let us know in the feedback.

