Contractors challenge property insurance reforms passed by Florida lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE — Lower than per week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property insurance coverage adjustments, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional problem that targets a brand new restriction on lawyer charges in lawsuits in opposition to insurance coverage firms.
The Restoration Affiliation of Florida and Air High quality Assessors LLC, an Orlando agency that does work resembling mould testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court docket.
It got here after lawmakers final week handed a measure (SB 2-D) to attempt to bolster a troubled property insurance coverage market that has led to householders dropping protection and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave remaining approval to the invoice on Wednesday, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it on Thursday.
Insurers have lengthy blamed litigation and lawyer charges for driving up prices. The brand new regulation took a collection of steps to attempt to handle these points, however the constitutional problem focuses on a part of the measure that offers with what is named “task of advantages.”
In task of advantages, householders signal over their insurance coverage claims to contractors, who then search fee from insurance coverage firms — typically spurring lawsuits about claims and funds.
Contractors prior to now have been in a position to recuperate their lawyer charges from insurers if they’re profitable within the lawsuits, an idea often known as “prevailing get together charges.” However the brand new regulation stripped contractors of with the ability to recuperate prevailing-party charges when they’re assigned advantages.
Householders can nonetheless recuperate prevailing-party charges in the event that they file lawsuits instantly in opposition to insurers, however the contractors can’t. The lawsuit alleges that the change violates equal-protection and due-process rights and denies contractors entry to courts.
“Claims submitted to insurers for work carried out by contractors underneath an AOB (task of profit) are usually not giant in financial quantity,” the lawsuit stated. “When the insurer delays, underpays or doesn’t pay a declare in any respect, contractors are compelled to begin an motion in opposition to the insurer to recuperate the total quantity due for the work carried out. With out the corresponding proper to recuperate prevailing get together charges, SB 2-D makes it economically unfeasible for the contractor to pursue its lawful rights and cures in court docket. Invoices for work carried out by contractors underneath AOBs are usually not vital sufficient for a lawyer to conform to symbolize the contractor on a contingency payment foundation and it isn’t economically affordable for the contractor to … pay a lawyer on an hourly foundation to recuperate the quantity(s) owed.”
The lawsuit stated invoices for work performed by Air High quality Assessors and lots of different members of the affiliation typically whole $2,500 to $3,000.
“The shortcoming to recuperate prevailing get together attorneys’ charges will successfully shut the courthouse door to plaintiffs as a result of it is going to be cost-prohibitive to pay an lawyer for most of these small claims,” the lawsuit stated.
However William Massive, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a business-backed group that lobbies to cut back litigation, stated in a press release after the regulation handed that “property insurance coverage lawsuits have exploded during the last a number of years, overwhelming Florida’s insurance coverage market.”
“Senate Bill 2-D comprises vital litigation reforms and will get to the center of escalating charges and restricted protection — lawsuit abuse,” Massive stated.
Project of advantages has lengthy been a contentious problem within the insurance coverage trade. The Legislature in 2019 put extra restrictions on task of advantages, at the very least partially due to a rise in residential water-damage claims.
However contractors contend that task of advantages helps householders who’re unfamiliar with ensuring insurance coverage claims are dealt with correctly.
“AOBs usually are not new and have been used for a very long time, particularly throughout emergency climate conditions,” the lawsuit stated. “In Florida, AOBs are prevalent within the residential property context when householders endure injury to their house and wish to rent contractors to restore the problems.”
The lawsuit, which incorporates searching for a preliminary injunction in opposition to the regulation, names as defendants Melanie Griffin, secretary of the state Division of Enterprise and Skilled Regulation, and Donald Shaw, government director of the Development Business Licensing Board. The case has been assigned to Leon County Circuit Decide Layne Smith, in keeping with a web-based docket.
By Jim Saunders, Information Service of Florida