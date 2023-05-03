Florida

Controversial Education Law Set to Expand | Headlines

May 3, 2023
posting


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate handed a arguable schooling measure right through the 2023 legislative consultation that expands closing yr’s arguable “Parental Rights in Education” regulation recurrently referred to because the “don’t say gay” regulation. The invoice is able to be signed by way of Governor Ron DeSantis, and goals to prohibit the usage of most well-liked pronouns by way of academics and scholars in colleges. This provision has been criticized by way of LGBTQ-advocacy teams.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram