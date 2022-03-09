Controversial Oklahoma bill about sexual orientation in schools

A controversial bill about sexual orientation in schools cleared a hurdle at the state Capitol.There is a lot of confusion surrounding Senate bill 615 what it actually does.Some worry the bill would force counselors to out students to their parents but the bill’s author started a discussion on Wednesday by adamantly saying that is not the case.”The bill does not have a requirement of disclosure period. It does not have any requirement of disclosure so if a student comes in to talk to that counselor, they can talk to that counselor. They do not have to get consent from that counselor or stop the meeting,” said Sen. David Bullard, (R) Durant.Bullard said if there is material distributed to the student, parents could request to see it. Many are concerned about this bill and how it’s worded.”When we further create a situation that makes counselors, often times the only safe places for students to have those discussions, especially if they live in a household that isn’t affirming. We are just harming the mental health and wellbeing of the most vulnerable kids in our school systems,” said Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma.This bill passed out of the Senate but it’s without title so that means this bill will be reworked.

