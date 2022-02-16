Convicted Felon Sentenced To 40 Years For Assaulting 2 Garland Police Officers – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A convicted felon was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of assaulting two Garland Police officers, Dallas County Criminal DA John Creuzot’s Office announced Feb. 16.

Dallas County Criminal DA John Cruezot said that Gabriel Cobarrubbias, 31, was found guilty of Aggravated Assault charges and an Evading Arrest charge. The 40 and 15 year sentences, respectfully, will be served concurrently.

The conviction stems from an incident on June 28, 2020, when Garland Police were dispatched to a shooting call at a Garland convenience store. Cobarrubbias refused to comply with police orders and he got into his vehicle and reversed, striking two of the officers.

Cobarrubbias then sped through the streets of Garland while tossing two guns out of his car. Officers later found him in a nearby ditch, but he refused to come out. A K9 officer was deployed to try and get Cobarrubbias out of the ditch. Cobarrubbias repeatedly kicked the K9 so much that he had to be taken to the vet with head injuries.

The DA’s Office thanked Assistant DAs NadinSarah Salkic and Jason Hermus, Investigators Raul Obregon and Lee Esquivel, and Garland Police personnel for their work on the case and diligent efforts to secure justice for the two officers.

Lead prosecutor Salkic said, “This conviction was a major win for our Office and for the community because an extremely dangerous and violent individual has been taken off the streets for a very long time.”