Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

Video shows the second Ocala police say a convicted felon and intercourse offender tried to run from them during a traffic cease after which crashed his automotive.

It occurred earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not sporting his seatbelt. When the officer requested for his license and registration, they are saying Dykes tried to drive away, almost lacking one other patrol automotive and spinning out on the street.

That’s when officers say Dykes acquired out of his automotive and tried to run away. He did not make it very far earlier than investigators caught up with him and arrested him.

Dykes now dealing with a number of felony prices.