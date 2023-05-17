Cook Children’s, JPS to bring new medical center to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cook Children’s and John Peter Smith (JPS) well being methods have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring a new well being care center to Fort Worth’s Las Vegas Trail (LVT) group. The hospitals introduced the three way partnership in a news free up on Tuesday, revealing that the new medical center shall be constructed on a three.7-acre plot of land on the nook of Calmont Avenue and Cherry Lane in west Fort Worth, donated for the aim.

The new facility will supply a variety of pediatric and grownup medical services and products, in addition to behavioral well being services and products and social services and products reminiscent of a meals pantry and onsite activity coaching for well being care positions. The two-story, 40,000-square foot medical center will ruin floor later this yr and is anticipated to open in 2025.

Cook Children’s Health Foundation will lead investment for the new facility. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and families in our community, and to do it side-by-side with incredible partners such as JPS, LVTRise and the City of Fort Worth,” said Rick W. Merrill, president and CEO of Cook Children’s Health Care System. “It’s an honor to be a part of the nice revitalization of the Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood and I glance ahead to the lasting legacy of this essential paintings for generations to come.”

“The JPS partnership with Cook Children’s and the City of Fort Worth symbolizes the importance of public, personal partnerships. We glance ahead to serving those citizens by way of offering well being care and making improvements to get right of entry to within the Las Vegas Trail Neighborhood,” mentioned Dr. Karen Duncan, president and CEO of JPS Health Network.

The Las Vegas Trail group has been known by way of the hospitals as a “health care desert” with top ranges of crime and financial misery. “The opening of this clinic in LVT is literally a dream come true for all of those we serve in the LVT community,” mentioned LVTRise Executive Director Paige Charbonnet. “Having wrap around health care and social services within walking distance will be transformational.”