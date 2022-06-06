Cooper Kupp contract: Rams All-Pro WR wants new deal that ‘makes sense for everyone’

Cooper Kupp, one of the best receiver within the NFL final season, is up for a brand new deal. And that is a scary thought contemplating all that occurred this offseason within the extensive receivers market. 5 of the highest six present highest-paid receivers by way of AAV signed their new offers simply in the previous few months. Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown even discovered themselves becoming a member of new groups as a result of the massive cash was elsewhere. What is going on to occur with Kupp?

The Tremendous Bowl LVI MVP is not like his fellow receivers in that he isn’t all for making NFL historical past with all of the {dollars} and cents that would probably be included in his new deal. Kupp mentioned in April he is extra all for a good deal that retains him with the Los Angeles Rams. Not too long ago, he expounded upon that concept.

“I attempt to assist the place I can,” Kupp mentioned, via The Athletic, (H/T Pro Football Talk). “I do not wish to be in the dead of night on this factor. I additionally love this group. I wish to be right here for a really very long time, and to be doing issues with these guys — not simply the fellows on the sector, I wish to be part of this group [in its] development and the locations I believe this group goes. And so I would like this to be one thing that is smart for everybody. I would like them to be ok with it, and I believe the easiest way to try this is for me to no less than be concerned in some capability. It is by no means going to be at the price of something on the soccer discipline, [but] the extra communication, the higher, and simply have the ability to discover a place we are able to all really feel good.”

Kupp grew to become the primary participant since 2005 to win the NFL’s triple crown, main the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He is simply the fourth participant since 1970 to attain this. The versatile wideout was clearly helped by new quarterback Matthew Stafford, however what he achieved within the postseason was unbelievable. Kupp caught 9 passes for 183 yards and a landing towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers within the divisional spherical, 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns within the NFC Championship Recreation and eight passes for 92 yards and two scores within the Tremendous Bowl victory over the Bengals.

Kupp will definitely obtain a pleasant bump in pay quickly, however he is extra all for profitable Tremendous Bowls than fattening his pockets.