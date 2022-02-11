COP DENIED PAROLE

Fired Police Office Daniel Holtzclaw–who was convicted of orchestrating a series of sexual assaults against Black women, some of them made vulnerable because of their drug use and involvement in prostitution—has been denied parole, The Black Chronicle has learned.

Officer Holtzclaw is serving a 263-year sentence behind bars. He was fired by the Oklahoma City Police Department and was charged for the crimes.

This week, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 5-0 to deny his request for parole.

The former police officer was sentenced in 2015 for multiple rapes and other sex crimes.

Officer Holtzclaw, 35, was accused of sexually assaulting 12 women and a 17-year-old girl between Dec. 2013 and June 2014 while working as a police officer, and sometimes while off-duty.

Jurors in Dec. 2015 convicted him of sexual offenses involving eight victims.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his convictions.

In March 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider complaints about his 2015 trial, meaning his 18 convictions for rape and other sex crimes stand.

Officer Holtzclaw complained to justices that prosecutors should not have been allowed to put on so many accusers against him at the same trial and that they misrepresented DNA evidence.

Ex-Officer Holtzclaw still maintains his innocence.

His supporters said they were releasing “never-before-seen” video evidence and support letters as the board prepared to consider a count of “procuring lewd exhibition” in Holtzclaw’s conviction.

Supporters say the video is from a 2018 civil suit deposition.

They also take aim at former Oklahoma County District Judge Tim Henderson, who presided over Officer Holtzclaw’s trial.

The judge resigned in March 2021 and came under investigation after two female prosecutors and another woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

Judge Henderson, who has not been charged, presided over numerous high-profile criminal cases in Oklahoma County.

A convicted murderer and a convicted heroin dealer have each, in court, challenged the integrity of their trials because of Judge Henderson’s alleged sexual misconduct with female prosecutors involved in their cases.

The female prosecutors who accused Judge Henderson were not involved in the Holtzclaw case.

Even so, Officer Holtzclaw cited the Henderson matter as a reason to reopen his case.

“I hope and pray more people finally see I truly was railroaded and wrongfully convicted,” he said in a statement.

“I upheld my oath of office by protecting and serving my community, while Judge Henderson was allegedly abusing women and violating his oath.

“It’s time to reopen every one of Henderson’s cases, including mine, that was impacted by his sexual misconduct.”