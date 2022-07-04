Copenhagen shopping mall shooting: Multiple people shot

It occurred within the late afternoon at Field’s, one of many greatest shopping malls in Scandinavia.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A gunman opened fireplace inside a busy shopping mall within the Danish capital on Sunday, killing three people and wounding a number of others, police mentioned.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen instructed reporters, including there was no indication that anybody else was concerned within the assault, although police have been nonetheless investigating.

Thomassen mentioned the three victims have been a person in his 40s and “two younger people.”

Gun violence is comparatively uncommon in Denmark.

Thomassen mentioned it was too early to take a position on the motive for the taking pictures, which occurred within the late afternoon at Field’s, one of many greatest shopping malls in Scandinavia and situated on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the pictures rang out, some people hid in outlets whereas others fled in a panicked stampede, in line with witnesses.

“It is pure terror. This is awful,” said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform at concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. “You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible.”

Thomassen gave no particular casualty depend past saying a number of people have been lifeless and several other wounded. He mentioned the suspect was an “ethnic Dane,” a phrase usually used to imply somebody is white.

Danish broadcaster TV2 printed a grainy photograph of the alleged gunman, a person sporting knee-length shorts and a tank prime and holding what gave the impression to be a rifle in his proper hand.

“He seemed very violent and angry,” eyewitness Mahdi Al-Wazni instructed TV2. “He spoke to me and mentioned it (the rifle) is not actual as I used to be filming him. He appeared very happy with what he was doing.”

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Images from the scene confirmed people working out of the mall, and TV2 posted a photograph of a person being placed on a stretcher. After the taking pictures, an unlimited contingent heavily-armed cops patrolled the realm, with a number of fireplace division automobiles additionally parked outdoors the mall.

Laurits Hermansen instructed Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothes retailer on the shopping middle together with his household when he heard “three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

The shopping middle is on the outskirts of Copenhagen simply throughout from a subway station for a line that connects town middle with the worldwide airport. A significant freeway additionally runs adjoining to the mall.

Organizers referred to as off the Harry Styles live performance, which had been scheduled on the close by Royal Arena, by order of police.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My workforce and I pray for everybody concerned within the Copenhagen shopping mall taking pictures. I’m shocked. Love H.”

The royal palace mentioned a reception with Crown Prince Frederik linked to the Tour de France biking race had been canceled. The first three levels of the race have been held in Denmark this yr. The reception was as a consequence of be held on the royal yacht that’s moored in Soenderborg, the city the place the third stage ended.

In a joint assertion, Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and his spouse, Crown Princess Mary, mentioned: “We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured.”

“The situation calls for unity and care,” they mentioned in a press release.