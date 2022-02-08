Coppa Italia: Jose Mourinho’s San Siro homecoming spoiled by Inter Milan in triumphant win over AS Roma

Roma boss Jose Mourinho was welcomed back with open arms on Tuesday night in his first game as an Inter Milan opponent at San Siro, but his triumphant return was spoiled in a 2-0 Coppa Italia elimination. The match was highlighted by the Nerazzurri faithful showing their support to their former coach by showering him with praise and chants before the first whistle in an emotional moment for the Special One who won the triplete back in 2009-10 as he greeted his fans several times during the match. All in all, with goals from Alexis Sanchez and former AS Roma captain Edin Dzeko, it was a positive bounce-back performance for an Inter Milan side who coughed up a one-goal lead in the Milan derby.

The complexion of the match changed early when — in theme with key figures playing against their ex-teams — Dzeko opened the scoresheet with a great finish and thanks to a nice job from Ivan Perisic, who managed to intercept a Roma build-up, counter with a nice one-two with Alexis and deliver a wonderful cross for the assist.

Inter Milan put the game in control of the game from the opening minute and managed to react in a positive way after the defeat of last Saturday. AS Roma tried to be dangerous but never really managed to created many chances in the first half apart from an action that nearly brought an own goal of Danilo D’Ambrosio. Samir Handanovic’ save prevented Nicolò Zaniolo to the equalizer and the first half ended with the injury of Alessandro Bastoni, who twisted his ankle and left the pitch ahead of time.

The second half started similar to the first as AS Roma couldn’t develop a rhythm between the midfield line and the attack to put pressure on Inter Milan, who remained in control of things. In the 68th minute, Alexis scored an unbelievable second goal from around 20 meters out that snuck into the top corner of the frame and essentially put this match out of reach for Mourinho’s men.

With the 2-0 result, Inter Milan are the first semifinalist of the 2021-22 Coppa Italia. Mourinho’s San Siro homecoming proved to be an emotional one, but in the end, Inter Milan fans came away happier after the final whistle considering the importance of putting together a strong performance after the weekend derby disaster.