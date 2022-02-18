Coppell city councilman witnessed apparent murder-suicide

We are back in Coppell today.

We just learned that 21y/o Caitlin Rogers was heading over to George’s coffee shop to meet Nicholas Twinning’s mother.

Caitlin was shot&killed in an apparent murder suicide. Police say,Twinning shot her, then turned the gun on himself.

💔@wfaa pic.twitter.com/mditgeiS4b

— Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 17, 2022