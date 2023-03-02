Coppell High School girls’ basketball UIL state tournament debut

From near-empty gyms to sell-out crowds, the Cowgirls are off to state.

COPPELL, Texas — There’s a primary time for the whole thing.

The Coppell girls’ basketball team is making its UIL state tournament debut, an accomplishment nearly unfathomable this time 3 years in the past.

“Nobody knew who we were,” laughs senior Julianna LaMendola. “I can sure tell you, WFAA wasn’t coming to our practice.”

In 2019, Coppell employed Ryan Murphy to be head trainer, his first head training gig in highschool sports activities.

“I started with this senior class,” Murphy stated. “We all started together.”

That identical yr, LaMendola entered Coppell High School as a freshman.

At the time, this system wasn’t in an excellent spot.

“We were not a program that was very good,” Murphy admitted.

LaMendola added, “My freshman year, we probably had more people on the bench than in the stands.”

The Cowgirls noticed secure enlargement from yr one to 2 beneath Murphy.

Then final season in yr 3, Coppell broke out with a 37-2 file and a season that ended within the 6A regional quarterfinals to eventual state runner-up South Grand Prairie.

LaMendola went from 0 collegiate gives to turning into a prized recruit within the nation.

“After every one of these playoff games, you look out on the court and there’s a bunch of elementary school girls and middle school girls taking pictures with the varsity players,” Murphy defined.

Coppell’s luck has impressed the following era of Cowgirl basketball avid gamers.

“I had one girl come up to me and she said, ‘I want to play like you when I grow up,'” stated senior Waverly Hassman. “That hit me so hard because I’ve never had someone say that to me.”

“It’s pretty awesome to inspire these little girls,” LaMendola stated. “Freshman year, I didn’t think I’d be the girl to do that.”

LaMendola will play school ball at Indiana. Before she turns into a Hoosier, she hopes to turn out to be a state champion.

Coppell will face Northside Clark (San Antonio) within the 6A state semifinals on Friday, March 3 (7 p.m.) from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“The whole community is coming,” Murphy smiled. “It’s been incredible what the girls have been able to build community-wide.”

