Coppell PD says robbers tried driving away with ATM

COPPELL, Texas

Reports counsel that Coppell police are in search of the fugitives once they tried to rob an ATM from a 7-Eleven comfort retailer on Thursday morning. Witnesses describe a depressing colored truck reversing with 4 or 5 folks inside of, donning ski mask, hoodies and gloves – one of the crucial suspects is claimed to have used a big object to ruin a window with regards to the doling out gadget. Sources counsel that the gang then wrapped the ATM with a cable and tied it to the automobile. The crew tried to make a getaway with the ATM at this level, however sadly the cable broke. The suspects therefore fled the scene and left the ATM at the back of. Fortunately, regardless of it being a terrifying ordeal, the 2 staff within the retailer on the time controlled to cover at the back of the counter, move slowly into an place of work and lock themselves inside of. Neither worker sustained harm throughout the tried theft. The investigation stays ongoing.