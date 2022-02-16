Coppell police investigate incident in Old Town







COPPELL, Texas — A Coppell elementary school was placed on lockout Wednesday as police investigated an incident in nearby Old Town Coppell, but all students and staff were safe, officials said.

As of 12:20 p.m., there was no active threat in the area, though police were asking people to avoid the Old Town area as they investigated.

Wilson Elementary School, on South Coppell Road near West Sandy Lake Road, was placed “lockout,” according to Coppell Independent School District officials. All students and staff were safe, but a lockout prohibits any visitors in the building.

The precaution was taken due to police activity in the area.

Coppell ISD officials were asking people to stay away as the police handle the situation.

The Coppell Police Department also sent out a Facebook post at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, saying in part, “There is an incident being investigated in Old Town Coppell. Please stay away from the area!! There is NO active threat.”

More information was not yet available.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update this story when we get more information.









