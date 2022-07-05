Coral Gables PD using drone tech to keep those celebrating July 4th at Biltmore Hotel safe

CORAL GABLES – Independence Day at the Biltmore Hotel is again after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Officials count on a big crowd, maybe 40,000, to rejoice our nation’s birthday.

“Life, liberty and having a good time,” mentioned attendee David.

David welcomes the prospect to rejoice the Fourth at the Biltmore, even offering his “fun” model of the Declaration of Independence.

And that what’s brings households to the Biltmore to have enjoyable and benefit from the ambiance.

“Family and celebrating the independence of America,” mentioned Laz, took his household to the Biltmore.

Even the littlest amongst us are excited.

“I like everything about Independence Day celebrations,” mentioned Sophia, who was celebrating along with her household.

Keeping everybody safe was the Coral Gables Police Department, which has turned to drone expertise. At the command middle, the police can reply rapidly to any incidents on the grounds by deploying the drone. The division groups up with Bond to make the most of this high-tech gear.

“The team is very focused and alert,” mentioned Bond CEO Doron Kempel.

Kempel is readily available to watch the drone in motion. Police will solely deploy it on mission-specific calls. It’s not for random surveillance. Once deployed, it makes use of the video to present real-time information to the command middle to assist assess a scenario.

“911 calls us and we get the drone to the location. Today’s different — type of location where the perp won’t be co-located with the victim,” mentioned Kempel.

So, communication might be important if there’s an incident.

And individuals within the crowd welcome the extra tech.

“If it keeps us safe, go for it!” mentioned David.