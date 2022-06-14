Corey Simon has filed to run for Florida Senate District Three, currently held by Loranne Ausley

Sen. Loranne Ausley (D-Tallahassee) has drawn one other challenger for her seat within the state Senate. Records from the Florida Department of State present Corey Simon filed Monday to run in opposition to Ausley.

Corey Simon, who currently heads Volunteer Florida, is a former Florida State University soccer participant. He has filed to run as a Republican in state Senate District Three.

Virginia Fuller is one other Republican challenger who filed for the race. She’s sought numerous state workplaces previously.

That units Fuller and Simon up for a possible Republican major. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Loranne Ausley who was elected to the Senate in 2020 after two separate stints within the House of Representatives.